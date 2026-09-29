Every Twins Player Set to Become a Free Agent This Offseason

The Minnesota Twins finished their 2026 schedule with several contract decisions ahead. Ryan Jeffers, A.J. Minter and Taylor Rogers have deals that expire after this year. Josh Bell could also enter free agency, but his contract includes a mutual option for 2027 that has not been decided.

The list below covers players on the Twins’ current 40-man roster with expiring Major League deals or an option that could make them free agents. Minnesota could re-sign any of them. Later non-tender decisions could add other names, so their status should be tracked separately.

Three Contracts Expire After 2026

Player Contract status What happens next Ryan Jeffers, C Final arbitration year in 2026 Can become a free agent unless he signs a new deal A.J. Minter, LHP Final year of a two-year contract Can become a free agent unless he re-signs Taylor Rogers, LHP One-year contract for 2026 Can become a free agent unless he re-signs Josh Bell, 1B/DH $10 million mutual option for 2027 Becomes a free agent if either side declines

Jeffers is the most consequential departure risk. He earned $6.7 million in his final arbitration year and finished with a .256/.353/.461 slash line and 14 home runs. MLB.com reported after the finale that Jeffers was open to returning, but no agreement had been announced. The Twins also must decide whether to make him a qualifying offer. That decision remains open, as does the broader question of Minnesota’s catching plans.

Minter arrived from the New York Mets at the trade deadline with the final year of his two-year, $22 million contract in progress. MLB.com described him as a potential free agent after 2026; his deal has no option for next year. If Minnesota wants the left-hander back, it will need to reach a new agreement with him.

Rogers returned to the Twins on a one-year, $2 million contract. He has no reported 2027 option. His expiring deal gives Minnesota another bullpen decision alongside Minter’s: whether to retain either veteran left-hander or seek different relief help.

Bell’s Option Could Add a Fourth Name

Minnesota Twins designated hitter Josh Bell. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bell signed a one-year, $7 million deal with a $10 million mutual option for 2027 and a $1.25 million buyout. A mutual option requires agreement from both the club and the player. If either declines, Bell can become a free agent; as of this update, neither decision has been announced. His future matters to Minnesota’s first base and designated hitter plans, a question Twins On SI examined in greater depth.

Joe Ryan is not on the free-agent list, even though he also has a mutual option. His option is worth $13 million for 2027, but the Twins retain his arbitration rights for that year if the option is declined. Bailey Ober, Dean Kremer, and Trevor Larnach are likewise under team control through arbitration rather than scheduled to reach free agency now. A non-tender could change an individual player’s status later in the offseason.

For now, Jeffers, Minter, and Rogers have expiring deals; Bell’s status depends on his option. The next changes to this tracker should follow official option decisions, new contracts and any non-tenders, with the date above revised each time.