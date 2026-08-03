Twins' Royce Lewis Found the Most Important Part of His Swing Again

We've probably been reading Royce Lewis' season the wrong way.

During his first few weeks back, the numbers painted the picture of a hitter nowhere close to his usual standard. A .163 batting average, a 54 wRC+, and just three home runs in 119 plate appearances suggested a player still searching for answers.

But one contradiction stood out.

The quality of the contact never disappeared. The talent still showed up in flashes. Lewis continued to produce the kind of swings few hitters in Minnesota Twins can match.

The problem was consistency. That became the biggest difference after he returned from the injured list. Lewis didn't need to become a different hitter. He needed to repeat the swing that makes him one of the Twins' most dangerous hitters.

The Pitcher Lost His Margin for Error Again

Minnesota Twins first baseman Royce Lewis (23). | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Before the injury, Lewis already had the bat speed to do damage. The issue wasn't raw power. The barrel simply wasn't arriving at the point of contact often enough to turn that bat speed into consistent production. The gap between the quality of his swing and the quality of his contact was too large.

After returning, the adjustment showed up in his mechanics. Lewis began accelerating the bat more frequently while maintaining that speed through the zone. His fast swing rate climbed from 39.8% to 60.2%, while his average bat speed increased from 73.7 mph to 75.7 mph, per Statcast.

The added bat speed wasn't the real story. It allowed Lewis to reach the ball in a stronger hitting position more often, where the barrel can transfer the greatest amount of energy. As a result, high-quality contact stopped appearing only in isolated moments and became far more repeatable.

The exit velocity heat map reflects that change. Before the injury, Lewis still produced hard contact—averaging at least 95 mph exit velocity—but those swings were concentrated in a much smaller area. Since returning, that zone has expanded, a sign that he can now produce authoritative contact against a much wider range of pitches.

The Swing Started Creating Options Again

Minnesota Twins first baseman Royce Lewis (23). | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Then the contact quality followed.

Since June 6, Lewis has led Major League Baseball with a 74.8% ideal attack angle rate, ahead of Miguel Vargas, Alex Bregman, Junior Caminero, Kyle Schwarber and Juan Soto.

The increase in bat speed didn't happen in isolation. His Blast Contact rate rose from 14.7% to 18.5%, his squared-up swing rate also improved, and his strikeout rate dropped from 31.1% to 22.2%.

Taken together, those metrics describe the same adjustment. Lewis isn't simply swinging faster. He's arriving at contact with greater precision. When those two elements come together, hard contact becomes easier to repeat instead of depending on perfect timing.

That's exactly what Minnesota needed. Lewis always had the bat speed to punish a mistake. Now he has regained the mechanics that allow him to do it consistently.

The offensive results followed.

Since returning, Lewis has raised his batting average from .163 to .249, his slugging percentage from .279 to .462 and his wRC+ from 54 to 115. But the impact extends well beyond those numbers.

As the Twins strengthened their roster at the trade deadline for the second half, they also needed to recover one of the impact bats already in the clubhouse. In that sense, Lewis became Minnesota's most valuable deadline addition. They didn't acquire him from another organization. They simply got back the hitter they expected to have all along.

That kind of internal improvement can be just as valuable as any trade. The front office added talent from the outside, but Lewis' adjustment gives the lineup another middle-of-the-order bat without surrendering prospects or taking on another contract.

The Twins spent the deadline improving their roster. Getting Royce Lewis back to being Royce Lewis may prove just as important.