Should the Twins Buy or Sell at the Deadline? The Answer Is Becoming Clear

Lately, the Minnesota Twins have made their trade deadline a lot more complicated, and it wasn’t really on purpose.

A dramatic walk-off victory on Tuesday night kept them right in the middle of the American League playoff race. They now sit at 54-54, a perfect .500 team. They are just two games behind the Chicago White Sox in the American League Central and a mere one-half game out of the final Wild Card position.

Those numbers say buy, don’t they?

Well, in my opinion the standings don’t tell the whole story.

Twins Have Earned the Right to Stay in the Race

Minnesota is clearly still in the thick of things, and they have earned the right to stay pat. No one should be arguing for them to fold at this point.

Despite dealing with one injury after another, the Twins have kept themselves within striking distance in both the division and the Wild Card race.

Truly, no team has distanced itself from the pack in the AL Central, so it is completely understandable why President of Baseball Operations Jeremy Zoll has publicly stated that they will remain buyers throughout the trade deadline.

No team would just walk away from the playoff chance at this point, given where Minnesota is currently. That would be a hard decision to justify.

If the Twins can add a reliever or another depth arm without sacrificing their future, then it is certainly a move worth making.

Injured List Tells Another Story

Minnesota Twins pitcher Pablo Lopez Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Here’s the other side of the story, though. Minnesota’s biggest problem isn’t the standings. It is who is unavailable.

The Twins lost their ace in Pablo Lopez for the entire season. David Festa has now been ruled out for the remainder of the year after shoulder surgery was announced.

Then there’s the bullpen. Cole Sands is expected to miss the rest of the season with another elbow injury, and Anthony Banda won’t return this year either.

Now, Byron Buxton has landed on the injured list with a right hip strain. Just one more blow to the system.

At some point, this isn’t just bad luck. It’s a roster issue, and that can’t be solved with just one trade.

Don’t Mortgage the Future

Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Joe Ryan Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This team isn’t just one player away from a World Series run, and they should treat the deadline as such.

They have a strong foundation in Joe Ryan, Royce Lewis, Brooks Lee, Ryan Jeffers, Taj Bradley, Luke Keaschall and several promising young pitchers. These players should remain the priority.

A short-term rental trade simply doesn’t match where Minnesota is right now. Giving away top prospects or controllable talent for a rental wouldn’t be prudent for the future of the organization.

At the same time, this isn’t a team that needs a teardown either.

There are some veterans who are on expiring contracts that may draw some interest, like Taylor Rogers or Josh Bell. If the offer is compelling, the Twins should entertain it. These moves wouldn’t dismantle the roster heading into 2027.

So What’s the Answer to the Deadline?

Somewhere in the middle. While we all talk about who is buying and who is selling, there can be a smarter approach of doing a little bit of both.

If the right opportunities present themselves, then this team should move on them. But reactionary moves due to one dramatic walk-off win that reignited hopes might not be the answer.

Don’t sacrifice the future by chasing a playoff spot with a team that has been battered by injuries. The best move may be refusing to overreact.