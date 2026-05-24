Why Taj Bradley’s Return Should Excite Twins Fans

Twins RHP Taj Bradley made his return from the 15-day injured list (IL) on Saturday with an impressive outing against the Red Sox, which helped extend their win streak to three games. There are plenty of reasons to be excited about Bradley's future in Minnesota's rotation. Here's why.

When Minnesota acquired Bradley in exchange for Griffin Jax at last year's trade deadline fire sale, he looked like a former top prospect who couldn't adjust to the big leagues. He was once Tampa Bay's No. 1 prospect, but he never had an ERA below 4.0 in three seasons as a starter with the Rays. He struggled in six starts with the Twins last season, but he has begun to find his confidence.

Bradley lasted 5.0 innings, but he struck out six batters while allowing just three hits and one earned run. It was his first start since May 5 due to pectoralis muscle inflammation, and it marked his ninth start of the season. He has allowed two or fewer earned runs in every start but one this season.

May 23, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Minnesota Twins pitcher Taj Bradley (26) pitches during the first inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

He came out of the gates hot on Saturday against the Red Sox. He retired eight of the first nine hitters that he faced, and he topped 100 MPH on the radar gun. He threw 73 total pitches before being relieved by Kendry Rojas. Minnesota never trailed en route to a 4-2 win.

"[Bradley] was really good. He had a short rehab start, but the execution of his stuff [on Saturday] was as sharp as we’ve seen it. That’s really important when you come off the IL, to be able to go out and execute pitches right there," Twins manager Derek Shelton said after the game. "He suppressed contact really well and had some punchouts. Overall, I thought he was outstanding."

Jax is still proving to be a productive bullpen piece in Tampa Bay, but Bradley has proven himself as a valuable future asset in Minnesota's rotation. He's still only 25 years old, and he's playing the best baseball of his career.

Through nine starts this season, Bradley has pitched 52.0 innings. He has struck out 59 batters, and he has a 2.77 ERA, which ranks 17th in the MLB. Minnesota bought low on his potential last trade deadline, and it's looking like a tremendous decision. There are a lot of things that the franchise needs to improve, but you can add Bradley to their list of exciting young players going forward.