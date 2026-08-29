Twins Takeaways: Dean Kremer Struggles in Loss to White Sox

The Minnesota Twins lost 6-4 to the White Sox to open up the three-game series at Target Field. It was a game that saw Dean Kremer struggle, the Twins' offense storming back and then falling short, and an impressive debut from Walker Jenkins.

Dean Kremer's Outing

Minnesota Twins pitcher Dean Kremer. Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kremer struggled tonight, and there is no way around it. Kremer pitched just four innings, giving up seven hits, six runs (five earned), walking three batters, and striking out three batters. Going into the weekend, Kremer needed to give the Twins more length than he did.

"Command just was not there."Twins' manager, Derek Shelton, said of Kremer's outing postgame. "He was in the middle of the plate, and you know, against this offense you cannot be in the middle of the plate, especially as left-handed as they are. They take advantage of opportunities, and they definitely did that."

Kremer's stuff was down across the board, which should be of note, with every pitch other than his splitter grading out to be below average on the night. The stuff pitchers have does vary start by start, but going down the stretch, this should be monitored.

Twins' Offense

Minnesota Twins shortstop Kaelen Culpepper. Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Twins' offense was resilient on Friday. They did not come away with the win in the contest, but the at-bats in general were good. Down 4-0 in the first inning, by the time there was one out recorded by White Sox starter Luis Castillo, the Twins had two home runs (a Brooks Lee two-run shot and a Kody Clemens solo shot), and it was a one-run game.

#WhiteSox 4, #MNTwins 2



Brooks Lee cuts the deficit in half with a two-run shot. It's going to be one of those nights. pic.twitter.com/6UpriwNnjG — Matthew Nethercott (@MattNethercott_) August 29, 2026

By the end of the second inning, the game was tied. That was it for the Twins scoring on the day. An issue on the road trip for the Twins offensively was not being able to tack on insurance runs when they had a lead. Tonight, it was not being able to score against the White Sox bullpen that plagued them.

"One for eleven with runners in scoring position, we had the ability to capitalize, and we did not capitalize." Shelton said postgame of the performance by the offense. "We answered back early, and then we were not able to take advantage of it as the game went on."

The one thing in common between the two issues is the Twins are not showing the ability to come back against bullpens as of late. Not a great sign for a team fighting for their lives.

Walker Jenkins' Debut

Minnesota Twins center fielder Walker Jenkins. Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jenkins, making his MLB debut, recorded his first career hit, a single in the third inning, and was on base twice later in the game with a walk in the sixth inning. His plate discipline on the night was impressive given the gravity of his debut.

Walker Jenkins records his first Major League hit! pic.twitter.com/qAandcFzjR — MLB (@MLB) August 29, 2026

"I mean, really impressive." Shelton said postgame. "I mean, he hit the first ball right on the screws. He has the first hit, the walk was a really good at-bat, but overall, very impressive."

"Incredible, an absolute blessing to be able to come out here and play baseball at the highest level. Jenkens said of his debut postgame. "Like I said, frustrating ending, but so much fun to be out here with these guys and play on this."

There were certainly encouraging signs from Jenkins tonight offensively, and the Twins hope that the power Jenkins had in Triple-A is on the way.

What's Next?

The Twins and the White Sox will play the middle game of the three-game series. For the Twins, it will be RHP Bailey Ober, who is 7-4 with a 4.49 ERA. Starting for the White Sox, it will be RHP Erick Fedde, who is 6-8 with a 4.18 ERA. First pitch will be at 1:10 P.M CT on TwinsTV.