Twins Reveal Lineup as Walker Jenkins Makes His MLB Debut

After what was a demoralizing 1-5 road trip out west, a new era of Twins baseball is upon us. On the off day, the Twins called up their top prospect Walker Jenkins, who will make his MLB debut tonight against the White Sox.

On the pitching side for the Twins, it will be deadline acquisition RHP Dean Kremer making the start. This season, Kremer is 2-4 with a 5.22 ERA. Kremer has impressed in his time with the Twins this season, posting a 3.18 ERA in 22⅔ innings of work. The hope is Kremer will continue his hot start to his Twins career tonight as they open a pivotal stretch of games.

For the White Sox, it will be RHP Luis Castillo, who was also acquired at the trade deadline. This season, Castillo is 4-10 with a 5.19 ERA. Castillo has struggled on the road in his short time with the White Sox, so the Twins should look to take advantage of that.

First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. CT at Target Field.

Minnesota Twins Starting Lineup

Luke Keaschall — RF Brooks Lee — 3B Ryan Jeffers — C Kody Clemens — LF Josh Bell — DH Royce Lewis — 1B Trevor Larnach — LF Kaelen Culpepper — SS Walker Jenkins — CF

Lineup Notes

Walker Jenkins will bat ninth and play center field in his MLB Debut.

Byron Buxton was not placed on the IL, but he remains out of the lineup.

Kody Clemens moves into the cleanup spot, and Luke Keachall remains in the leadoff spot against the right-hander Castillo.

3 Matchups to Watch

Tristan Peters vs. Dean Kremer

Tristan Peters has been the hottest hitter for the White Sox, including hitting a home run in five consecutive games. If Kremer is going to have a solid start and if the Twins are going to win this game tonight, they are going to need to get through Peters, especially in big spots with runners on base.

Tristan Peters’ last 13 games: .429/.489/.952, 10 of his 18 hits for extra bases, six home runs, 12 RBIs, 10 runs. Per MLB Network Gameday notes. — Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) August 28, 2026

Walker Jenkins vs. Luis Castillo

Yep, riding with the rookie. Jenkins is the youngest rookie to debut for the Twins since Byron Buxton and has been hot in the month of August at AAA. It would be a fitting thing for the rookie to come up big in a lineup that has been in need of a punch and a bit of a wake-up call as of late.

Kaelen Culpepper vs. Luis Castillo

And the other rookie is the other key matchup. Kaelen Culpepper has been one of the hotter bats for the Twins over the past few weeks, and the Twins will look for the hot hitting to continue in the biggest series of their season. With an above-league-average wRC+ sitting at 154 in his small sample this season, Culpepper has proved so far to be a force in the Twins lineup.