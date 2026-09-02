Twins Takeaways: Offense Explodes for 15 Runs in Blowout Win Over Tigers

The Minnesota Twins won the series against the Detroit Tigers at home, blowing them out for the second straight night by a score of 15-2, improving to 67-72 on the season.

They were not able to gain any ground on the Guardains, however, because they won their game against the Blue Jays, so the Twins remain four games back of the final AL Wild Card.

Connor Prielipp's Outing

Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Connor Prielipp. Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Connor Prielipp did not start this game. That was Andrew Morris, who gave up one run in one inning of work and struggled overall.

Prielipp took over in the top of the second inning and dealt from there. It was another impressive performance from Prielipp, who went five innings, allowing 3 hits, no runs, just one walk and five strikeouts.

Prielipp's status in the Twins rotation going foward is in question with Joe Ryan on the mend, looking good in his rehab assignment with the St. Paul Saints earlier Tuesday evening. It's possible that Prielipp could be an option to piggy-back and shorten games that way.

Night is over for Joe Ryan. He goes 3.0 innings allowing one run (HR), on one hit, while striking out the last four hitters he faced. He threw 42 pitches, 29 for strikes. Fastball averaged 91.4 mph and topped out at 92.6 mph. Got 4 swings and misses on 18 swings pic.twitter.com/qsxl7gANFL — St. Paul Saints (@StPaulSaints) September 2, 2026

Twins' Offense

The Twins batted down 1-0 in the bottom of the first inning. It did not last long. A solo home run with two outs off the bat of Kody Clemens tied the game on a 3-0 pitch.

Remember last week when it was mentioned that the Twins need to take advantage of mistakes from the opponent? That's exactly what they did. Walker Jenkins grounded a ball back to the mound. The runner from third got in a rundown with Dillon Dingler, the Tigers catcher, who threw the ball into left field. It opened the door for the Twins to score three runs in that inning.

That's one way to score! pic.twitter.com/cDRosHel5V — Minnesota Twins (@Twins) September 2, 2026

The sixth inning saw the Twins score 10 runs. It was an inning that saw both Royce Lewis and Ryan Jeffers hit home runs, which was good to see as prior to the series against the Tigers, both had been struggling as of late.

Royce goes 427 feet ‼️ pic.twitter.com/sbcyEHuNgT — Minnesota Twins (@Twins) September 2, 2026

"I mean very impressive." Derek Shelton said postgame. "I mean Melton's got good stuff, and we just continued that on. And I think if you look down our lineup, I mean everybody contributed in some way. I mean I know we had a couple guys that didn't have hits. One of those guys that didn't have hits. One of them had an RBI, and the other one had a couple blocks. So really a complete number."

Impressive Offense

It's impressive how well the Twins have hit in the series against the Tigers. They are taking a clear advantage of how bad the Tigers pitching has been. This series, the Twins have outscored the Tigers 26-3. They are just punishing both the struggling starters and the bullpen of the Tigers.

"That was fun to watch and to be apart of" Royce Lewis said postgame of the offensive performance. "This team is special."

The youth influence has brought a breath of fresh air to the Twins lineup. Could they spark the Twins on a run to October? Pehaps they can. It's not going to be easy, but all they have to do is look within their own divison from last season to the Guardians who seemed dead and made October.

What’s Next?

The Twins will go for their fourth straight win and the sweep over the Tigers. For the Twins, it will be RHP Dean Kremer, who is 2-5 with a 5.60 ERA getting the start. For the Tigers, it will be RHP Drew Anderson, who is 4-5 with a 3.87 ERA getting the start. First pitch Wednesday will be at 7:40 P.M. CT on TwinsTV.