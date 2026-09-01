Twins Takeaways: Taj Bradley Shines, Offense Erupts in Rout of Tigers

The Minnesota Twins took the series opener against the Detroit Tigers 11-1, improving to 66-72 on the season. It was a game that saw Taj Bradley dominate the Tigers' lineup, as the Twins' offense looked strong, taking advantage of mistakes made by their opponents.

Taj Bradley's Outing

Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Taj Bradley (26) claps his hands after a double play. Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For the first time in a long time, Bradley had a really solid start for the Twins. Bradley pitched seven innings, giving up four hits, surrendering one earned run, and three walks; he struck out nine, and his ERA sank to 3.85 for the season.

The only blemish on the day against Bradley was a sixth-inning solo home run by Hai-Yu Lee. He put the next two batters on base, and just when it looked like things were getting out of hand, a deep fly ball and a double play later, Bradley was out of the inning. That was the only true jam that Bradley was in during the game.

"Taj set the tone." Twins manager Derek Shelton said postgame. "He was really good. Came out through strikes, commanded the ball, was able to get us through seven. You know, Tommy did a good job. He hadn't pitched in four or five days. Was able to come in, was efficient, finish it off, and then offensively, we just continued that on, which was nice to see."

If Bradley could finish the season on a high note in the rotation for the Twins, that would be great for his further development in his career.

Twins' Offense

Minnesota Twins second baseman Kody Clemens (2) hits an RBI sacrifice fly. Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Small ball for the win in the first inning. Luke Keaschall, who's really thrived for the Twins from the leadoff spot, led the game off with a double against Tigers starter Jackson Jobe. A ground ball to the right side and a sacrifice fly later, the Twins had a 1-0 lead.

Keashall is another example of a young player stepping up, having good at-bats, and being an offensive difference-maker. Every time he gets on base, it's valuable for his development and the further success of the Twins.

Kody Clemens would add a third-inning solo home run against Jobe, but that was not the decisive blow in this game.

#MNTwins 2, #Tigers 0



Kody Clemens just obliterated a baseball for his 23rd home run of the season. pic.twitter.com/Xkad1j7N8D — Matthew Nethercott (@MattNethercott_) September 1, 2026

Ryan Jeffers had been struggling coming into this game. The power was gone. That was not the case tonight. Jeffers hit a big three-run home run to break the game open in the fifth inning and added a solo shot later on in the ballgame.

#MNTwins 5, #Twins 0



Ryan Jeffers, who I wrote earlier today needs to get hot, just unloaded a three-run homer to right-center to open it up.https://t.co/iIWjzGwZaU pic.twitter.com/SAqw99fymI — Matthew Nethercott (@MattNethercott_) September 1, 2026

"Yeah, it's hard work inside. You know the coaching staff's been grinding with me." Jeffers said postgame of his performance. "This game is just a lot of ebbs and flows, and riding the wave as best you can, and not to get high, not to. "

The Jeffers needed to get hot, and if tonight was any indication of what he looks like as he still works back from that hamate bone surgery, it should be a good sign for the Twins because that means they will win a lot of games.

"Controlled at-bats," Shelton said of Jeffers' performance postgame. "I mean, I know he had the two home runs, but there was a walk in there. He had really good, consistent at-bats, and you know, I think as somebody asked, I probably asked me pregame about it.

"When you go three games and he doesn't look right, three games is you know a very short stretch, and and I do really feel that the double that he hit to right center field yesterday kind of got him back on the ball. And then we saw, you know, the first one. I mean, he flushed up. He can't get it much better than the second one was nice to see because he scooped it and he stayed through it."

The death blow from the Twins was the Brooks Lee bases-clearing single. That made this game an official blowout. Another player who's had really consistent at-bats of late.

#MNTwins 8, #Tigers 1



Brooks Lee with a bases-clearing single (after the Tigers throw to the wrong base, allowing the third run to score) and really breaks this open. pic.twitter.com/dZU9XxT8Nm — Matthew Nethercott (@MattNethercott_) September 1, 2026

Walker Jenkins also hit his first major league home run; don't look at who he hit it off. They all count the same.

Great Offensive Effort

The Twins forced the Tigers into pitching a position player in the contest. It shows how good the offense was tonight at the small things. They worked great at-bats all night. They put pressure all night, no matter who the pitcher was, which is a great sign.

The playoffs might be out of reach at this point in the season, but that should not deter the Twins offense from getting hot and making their final record look prettier than it is. The games, from a fan perspective, are more entertaining when the Twins are scoring runs compared to surrendering them.

What’s Next?

The Twins will play the second game of the three-game series against the Tigers on Tuesday. For the Twins, it will be RHP Andrew Morris, who is 4-7 with a 3.82 ERA as an opener. For the Tigers, it will be RHP Troy Melton, who is 7-3 with a 1.86 ERA this season. First pitch Tuesday will be at 6:40 P.M. CT on TwinsTV and Fox 4.