Twins' Offensive Surge Fueled by Royce Lewis' Breakout

It is somewhat hard to describe the American League as anything but a dumpster fire this season as the final wild card spot into the postseason could easily be a below .500 team. However, that is leaving the door open for many teams, including the Minnesota Twins.

Days leading up to the trade deadline, walk-off heroics pushed the Twins into that slot, and the front office decided to go all in as they became buyers, rather than sellers. That being said, they went after high-leverage arm Jeff Hoffman in the final hour, as they are counting on the offense to continue to thrive.

But what has changed for this ball club as of late? First baseman Royce Lewis is exploding at the plate. Minnesota has needed reinforcements, especially with Byron Buxton hitting the dreaded injured list at the end of July, and Lewis has been that.

Friday night against the daunting Milwaukee Brewers, the Twins completed a comeback win on the road, and with Lewis' RBI single, he extended his hitting streak to 12 games, as he has now reached base in his last 18.

Time and time again, Lewis has come up in the clutch, and when his team has needed a big play, he has provided it as the key to their playoff hopes down the stretch.

Highlight Reel From Lewis in His Last 30 Games

Minnesota Twins first baseman Royce Lewis (23) hits a solo home run against the Kansas City Royals | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This season is going to be the best one yet for the 27-year-old infielder as he has already surpassed his career-high in drawn walks, is three long balls shy of his most home runs, and is right there with runners driven home in thanks to his performance over the last six weeks.

Over his last 30 games, he is posting some monstrous numbers, and trending upward:

.273/.352/.500

.852 OPS

5 Home Runs

16 RBI

13 Drawn Walks

5 Stolen Bases

19 Runs Scored

Three of the five of his moon shots are in his last seven games as he continues to heat up, and if he keeps batting like this to complement the production of the rest of his teammates, they won't lose a lot of games.

A NO-DOUBTER from Royce Lewis to tie it up in the 7th!



107.3 MPH, 419 FT 💣 pic.twitter.com/9JnM6raZwO — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) August 1, 2026

In his previous seven games, he is batting a monstrous .429 with an on-base percentage of nearly .450, but what is even harder to comprehend is his .857 slugging, which brings his OPS over 1.300. He continues to get better, and as his confidence grows, so do his teammates.

The Twins dug themselves into a little hole under .500 again, but after Friday night's 8-6 victory over the Brewers, they are back within one, and if there is one player that the ballclub cannot afford to slow down, it is their first baseman.