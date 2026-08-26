Twins Reveal Lineup for Series Finale as Connor Prielipp Faces Athletics

After a loss in the middle game of the three-game series in West Sacramento that solidified a losing road trip, the Twins are going for the series win against the A’s in what should be a pivotal matchup for the Twins given what could be at stake.

The Twins will send out LHP Connor Prielipp, who struggled in his last start against the Padres earlier on the road trip. This season, Prielipp has a 3-7 record with a 5.57 ERA. This start for Prielipp is going to be a major test given the offense-driven environment he’s pitching in tonight.

The Athletics are sending out RHP J.T. Ginn to start against the Twins. This season, Ginn holds an 8-8 record with a 3.60 ERA. This season, Ginn has actually been better at home than on the road, posting a 3.58 ERA at Sutter Health Park.

First pitch is scheduled for 8:10 p.m. CT at Sutter Health Park.

Minnesota Twins Starting Lineup

Luke Keaschall — RF Brooks Lee — 3B Josh Bell — DH Ryan Jeffers — C Kody Clemens — LF Royce Lewis — 1B Trevor Larnach — LF Kaelen Culpepper — SS Alan Roden — RF

Lineup Notes

Byron Buxton is out of the Twins lineup tonight. Twins manager Derek Shelton said postgame yesterday that it was a regularly scheduled off-day for Buxton today, but the team is evaluating his status after being removed from Tuesday’s game with an injury

Trevor Larnach returns to the Twins lineup for the first time this series. Josh Bell also returns to the Twins lineup as their DH.

3 Matchups to Watch

Aug 25, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Minnesota Twins designated hitter Josh Bell (56) walks towards the dugout before the start of the game against the Athletics at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Henry Bolte vs. Connor Prielipp

Henry Bolte has been a pest this series to the Twins pitching staff, and tonight will likely be no different. This season, Bolte has benefited from playing more than half of his games at Sutter Health Park, with a .319 batting average and a .815 OPS at home.

Josh Bell vs. J.T. Ginn

Josh Bell is one Twin bat that has not been struggling. In the opener, Bell went 1-3 with three RBIs and a hit by pitch. The one was an RBI double off the top of the left-center field wall, just missing a home run. Given how locked in Bell has looked at the plate, this is a big matchup and one that could jump start the Twins offense.

Kaelen Culpepper vs. J.R. Ginn

The other hottest Twin of late has been rookie Kaelen Culpepper, who has five hits in Sacramento alone, including four RBIs. If the Twins are going to win tonight, they will need Culpepper to continue his hot road trip.