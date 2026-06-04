Twins Trade Simeon Woods Richardson to Blue Jays

Just less than five years after arriving in Minnesota after being traded by the Toronto Blue Jays, Simeon Woods Richardson is on his way back across the border.

News broke Wednesday evening that the right-handed pitcher, designated for assignment earlier this week by the Twins after a challenging start to the season, has been traded to Toronto.

The Twins will receive cash in return for the pitcher.

Woods Richardson arrived at the Twins in July 2021 when Minnesota traded then-ace pitcher Jose Berrios to the Blue Jays.

But despite showing some flashes of quality during his time with the Twins, an execrable run of form in 2026 left him surplus to the requirements.

He was officially DFA'd by the Twins on Saturday, with his 2026 line reading 7.74 ERA and 1.89 WHIP over 47.2 innings.

The other piece that joined the Twins in the Berrios trade was Austin Martin, the outfielder who is enjoying a much more successful time at the Twins in 2026.

As of Wednesday, Martin has established himself as a regular fixture in the Twins lineup, and has racked up a .257 average with two homers, 17 RBI and eight stolen bases so far this season.