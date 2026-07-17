Twins 2027 Regular Season Schedule Set with Labor Clouds Looming

The Minnesota Twins know when and where they will start their 2027 regular season — labor negotiations willing.

In any other normal season, fans would start planning for the Twins’ March 25 season opener at Kansas City, or the April 2 home opener against the Tampa Bay Rays. But the upcoming offseason could throw everything off.

Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association are trying to negotiate a new labor deal for the one that ends on Dec. 1. If there is no deal by then baseball business will stop until a deal is reached. The last time this happened, in late 2021, a deal was struck in time to play a 162-game season. That optimism doesn’t exist — at least not yet.

But, on Thursday, the Twins got their schedule for 2027, and they can at least start planning their season.

Minnesota Twins’ 2027 Schedule Release

The Twins will start on the road at Kansas City for a three-game series over four days, as they’ll open the series on a Thursday, take a day off on Friday and complete the series on Sunday. After that, Minnesota will travel to California to take on the Los Angeles Dodgers in a three-game series.

The first homestand begins on April 2, after an off-day, featuring the Tampa Bay Rays. That’s a four-game series that will wrap around to the following Monday and is followed by a three-game series with the Washington Nationals.

The Twins will play 16 home games in April, typically the coldest month of the season for Minnesota.

Minnesota plays just one three-city road trip next season and that starts in late May and ends in June. The trip starts in Toronto on May 28, continues in Detroit on May 31 and then ends in Atlanta on June 4. The Twins will play on Memorial Day against the Tigers, and all 30 MLB teams will be in action.

Minnesota will also be on the road for the Fourth of July as they will take on the Cleveland Guardians. But, the Twins return home to end the first half of the season with series at Target Field against Kansas City and Boston. The All-Star Game is at Wrigley Field in Chicago on July 13. The Twins get the Cubs at home shortly after the All-Star Game from July 23-25, a homestand that ends against the Toronto Blue Jays from July 26-28.

Minnesota ends the season against San Francisco and Detroit, both of which are three-game series.