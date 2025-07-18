Red Sox 'love' Joe Ryan, but Twins 'unlikely' to trade All-Star ahead of deadline
The MLB trade deadline is now less than two weeks away, and Twins All-Star righty Joe Ryan remains a coveted arm as contenders look for pitching help down the stretch. However, despite the increased interest, it would appear Minnesota is unwilling to deal a prized starter under team control.
Rob Bradford, who covers the Boston Red Sox for WEEI in Boston, reported that the Red Sox "love" Joe Ryan. Bradford said that when the Twins called this offseason with interest on first baseman Triston Casas, Boston's top ask was Ryan.
The problem for Boston, and any other potential suitor, is that the Twins also seem to love Ryan. The 29-year-old is under team control through the 2027 season and has been electric this season, registering a 9-4 record and a 2.72 ERA with 121 strikeouts.
In an article posted Thursday, MLB.com's Mark Feinsand reported that sources have told him it's "unlikely" Ryan is moved ahead of the July 31 deadline.
Ryan, who pitched a scoreless inning during Tuesday's All-Star Game, has said that the possibility of being traded "is exciting," but that it would be "sad" leaving the Twins — the only team he's played for in the majors.
The Twins enter the post All-Star stretch two games below .500 and four games back of the final wild-card spot.