Watch: Twins manager Rocco Baldelli ejected in sixth inning against Giants
Baldelli was frustrated with a called strike during Carlos Correa's at-bat in the sixth inning on Saturday.
Minnesota Twins manager Rocco Baldelli was ejected from Saturday night's game against the San Francisco Giants at Target Field in Minneapolis after arguing a called strike during Carlos Correa's at-bat in the sixth inning. Baldelli was frustrated with the strike, which the commentating crew noted "was out," and threw his hat as he walked off the field.
It's the 16th ejection of Baldelli's career and second of the season. He was previously ejected during a game against the Kansas City Royals in early April after arguing a call on a pitch-clock violation called on Simeon Woods Richardson.
The Twins led the Giants 2-1 after the sixth inning. The game was still in progress at the time of publication.
