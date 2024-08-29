Two Astros Fans Got Engaged at a Nationals-Yankees Game, and Fans Had Jokes
Love was in the air at Nationals Park on Wednesday night, as two Houston Astros fans got engaged in the stands during the game.
By the way, the Nationals were playing the New York Yankees, not the Astros, making the engagement incredibly random at a game that featured two teams that the happy couple didn't even root for.
Alas, the moment struck and the ring was presented. She said yes, and the crowd went crazy.
Just makes one wonder why this particular moment—at a baseball game in front of thousands of people, at a game featuring two teams that aren't the Houston Astros—was the right time to get engaged.
Baseball fans across social media were wondering the same thing. Here are some of the best reactions to the moment of love on Wednesday night.
Congratulations to the happy couple.