Two Astros Fans Got Engaged at a Nationals-Yankees Game, and Fans Had Jokes

Love was in the air for two baseball fans attending a game featuring teams they don't even root for.

Aug 28, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; New York Yankees center fielder Aaron Judge (99) slides into second base in front of Washington Nationals second baseman Luis Garcia Jr. (2) during the fifth inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Rafael Suanes-USA TODAY Sports
Love was in the air at Nationals Park on Wednesday night, as two Houston Astros fans got engaged in the stands during the game.

By the way, the Nationals were playing the New York Yankees, not the Astros, making the engagement incredibly random at a game that featured two teams that the happy couple didn't even root for.

Alas, the moment struck and the ring was presented. She said yes, and the crowd went crazy.

Just makes one wonder why this particular moment—at a baseball game in front of thousands of people, at a game featuring two teams that aren't the Houston Astros—was the right time to get engaged.

Baseball fans across social media were wondering the same thing. Here are some of the best reactions to the moment of love on Wednesday night.

Congratulations to the happy couple.

