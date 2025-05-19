SI

Veteran Infielder Kolten Wong Announces Retirement

After an 11-year MLB career, the two-time Gold Glove winner is retiring.

Veteran infielder Kolten Wong is retiring.
Veteran infielder Kolten Wong is retiring.
After an 11-year Major League career that included two Gold Gloves, longtime St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Kolten Wong is retiring.

The Cardinals announced Wong's career decision on social media on Monday.

The 34-year-old Wong played eight of his 11 Major League seasons with the Cardinals. He also played two seasons for the Milwaukee Brewers, and spent the 2023 season with both the Seattle Mariners and Los Angeles Dodgers. He did not play a season ago.

Wong won two Gold Gloves as a second baseman in St. Louis, one in 2019, and another in '20.

He finishes his career with a .256 batting average and 86 home runs, 405 RBI and 120 stolen bases.

