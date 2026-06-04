Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Reveals Why He LOVES Yankees Fans 😳

How do you feel about New York sports fans?

Uh , they hate me, but they love me and I love, I love them like how they are.

I'm here with Vladimir Guerrero Junior.

We're in New York City on set of the In Brawl.

You Can Shoot.

You look like you're having fun out there.

Tell me all about it.

I mean, I'm having fun, yeah, you know, I feel good to be part of the, uh, Bro, Mike, you know, to me it is, is amazing, amazing game.

Uh, my favorite character is, is Bibi, you know, uh.

She swing the ball like I swing the bat, you know, that's why I love it.

What is the greatest video game of all time?

Uh, Brostar for me.

That's your favorite.

That's my favorite right now, yeah.

I have to bring up the fact that we are obviously in New York, home of the Yankees, a place that you historically play very well.

What is it about New York that brings out the best in you?

I think I have a lot of family here.

I'm with them all the time, you know.

I grew up with them and, uh, they had to, to chant to see me in the Yankee Stadium.

I think that that's why I'm so, so, so good in here in the Yankee Stadium.

Yankees fans and New York sports fans in general can be a little crazy.

How do you feel about New York sports fans?

They're good, you know, uh, they hate me but they love me.

Uh, at the same time, you know, but.

That is what it is, you know.

Sometimes you got to love the fans how they, they, they are, you know, and I love, I love them like how they are.

I was going to ask you to say one nice thing about Yankees fans, but it sounds like you love them.

Yeah, I love them because they booed me, so that made me feel very, very humble, but at the same time that.

That made me be them better fuels you.

It fires you up a little bit.

That's what I'm hearing.

Uh yeah, they fired that fired me, but that is what it is, and you have to love it like that.

Nice.

OK, you're obviously a cornerstone of the Blue Jays.

You guys made it to the World Series last season.

What is it gonna take for you guys to get back to that stage?

18 uh.

We had to play better and uh we had to start and win some games.

I think if you win games uh you you made the playoffs.

Speaking of Toronto, Drake is a big Toronto sports fan.

Did he reach out to you guys?

Did he show some love during your World Series run?

Yeah, he, he was in the, I think all the game we played over there, he was in the, in the game.

Uh, I think, uh, my cousin, they saw him, but I, I don't have the chance to see him, but.

Uh, he, we talk, we talk with DM each other, and I have his number.

He has my number, but, uh, I think , uh, he's, he's one of the, the best artist, and, and me talk to him is, is, is something good.

What are your thoughts on Drake's new album?

Uh, it's great.

It's great, and I only listen to one Ice Iceman.

The other two, I, I don't have a chance to listen yet, but I know the, the other two is good too.

Is there one song that you play before going out for a game ?

That pumps you up?

Uh, yes.

Is, uh, before I let you go, I have to ask you, Father's Day is right around the corner.

Your father is obviously an MLB legend, Hall of Famer.

What is the best piece of advice that he has given you?

Uh, stay humble, play hard, and another thing that I can, I cannot say in camera, what's, uh, one favorite memory that you have together?

Uh, the first time he pulled the tee.

The tee and and the ball and the tee for me to hit, so that's I always have that in my mind.

Thank you so much.