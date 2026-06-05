Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Reveals Why He LOVES Yankees Fans 😳
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. joins Sports Illustrated host Claudette Montana in New York on behalf of Brawl Stars to speak about the mobile game as well as all things baseball. Guerrero Jr. even revealed why he loves New York sports fans so much 👀 Starting June 4th, Brawl Stars is going all-in on sports with a new seasonal event, bringing together Super Ball and all of Brawl’s mobile game modes into one month packed with insane plays, chaos and trick shots.
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