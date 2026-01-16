What Dodgers Starting Lineup Could Look Like Following Kyle Tucker Signing
The Dodgers have done it again.
Mere months after winning a second consecutive World Series title, MLB’s top team has once again added to its already loaded roster as, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, they’ve agreed to terms with free agent outfielder Kyle Tucker. It's a four-year deal with $240 million.
Tucker—one of the MLB's top bats—is a four-time All-Star, a two-time Silver Slugger Award winner, led the league in RBIs in 2023, and won the World Series with the Astros in 2022. The 28-year-old spent this past season with the Cubs, slashing .266/.377/.464 while hitting 22 home runs and 73 RBIs in 136 games.
He now joins what is already considered the sport’s most stacked lineup as he enters his ninth major league season. Here’s a look at what the Dodgers could look like in 2026 following the addition of Kyle Tucker.
What Dodgers lineup looks like following addition of Kyle Tucker
Tucker will enter a lineup filled with some of baseball’s best bats—Shohei Ohtani, Freddie Freeman, and Teoscar Hernández, to name a few—along with some of the game’s top defenders in Tommy Edman and Mookie Betts. He’s a strong candidate to take over in right field, sliding Hernández to the opposite corner, while also taking over as the team’s cleanup hitter.
Here’s a projected look, according to FanGraphs:
Order
Player
Position
1.
Shohei Ohtani
DH
2.
Mookie Betts
2B
3.
Freddie Freeman
1B
4.
Kyle Tucker
RF
5.
Will Smith
C
6.
Max Muncy
3B
7.
Teoscar Hernández
LF
8.
Andy Pages
CF
9.
Tommy Edman
2B
Oh yeah, and their starting pitching lineup? Just as lethal.
Order
Player
SP1
Yoshinobu Yamamoto
SP2
Blake Snell
SP3
Shohei Ohtani
SP4
Tyler Glasnow
SP5
Roki Sasaki
The rich get richer. A tale as old as time.
