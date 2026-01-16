SI

What Dodgers Starting Lineup Could Look Like Following Kyle Tucker Signing

L.A. signed the 28-year-old to a monster deal on Thursday night.
Kyle Tucker is headed to L.A.
The Dodgers have done it again.

Mere months after winning a second consecutive World Series title, MLB’s top team has once again added to its already loaded roster as, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, they’ve agreed to terms with free agent outfielder Kyle Tucker. It's a four-year deal with $240 million.

Tucker—one of the MLB's top bats—is a four-time All-Star, a two-time Silver Slugger Award winner, led the league in RBIs in 2023, and won the World Series with the Astros in 2022. The 28-year-old spent this past season with the Cubs, slashing .266/.377/.464 while hitting 22 home runs and 73 RBIs in 136 games.

He now joins what is already considered the sport’s most stacked lineup as he enters his ninth major league season. Here’s a look at what the Dodgers could look like in 2026 following the addition of Kyle Tucker.

What Dodgers lineup looks like following addition of Kyle Tucker

The Dodgers got even better on Thursday night. | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Tucker will enter a lineup filled with some of baseball’s best bats—Shohei Ohtani, Freddie Freeman, and Teoscar Hernández, to name a few—along with some of the game’s top defenders in Tommy Edman and Mookie Betts. He’s a strong candidate to take over in right field, sliding Hernández to the opposite corner, while also taking over as the team’s cleanup hitter.

Here’s a projected look, according to FanGraphs:

Order

Player

Position

1.

Shohei Ohtani

DH

2.

Mookie Betts

2B

3.

Freddie Freeman

1B

4.

Kyle Tucker

RF

5.

Will Smith

C

6.

Max Muncy

3B

7.

Teoscar Hernández

LF

8.

Andy Pages

CF

9.

Tommy Edman

2B

Oh yeah, and their starting pitching lineup? Just as lethal.

Order

Player

SP1

Yoshinobu Yamamoto

SP2

Blake Snell

SP3

Shohei Ohtani

SP4

Tyler Glasnow

SP5

Roki Sasaki

The rich get richer. A tale as old as time.

