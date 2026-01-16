What Dodgers Starting Lineup Could Look Like Following Kyle Tucker Signing

The Dodgers have done it again.

Mere months after winning a second consecutive World Series title, MLB’s top team has once again added to its already loaded roster as, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, they’ve agreed to terms with free agent outfielder Kyle Tucker. It's a four-year deal with $240 million.

Tucker—one of the MLB's top bats—is a four-time All-Star, a two-time Silver Slugger Award winner, led the league in RBIs in 2023, and won the World Series with the Astros in 2022. The 28-year-old spent this past season with the Cubs, slashing .266/.377/.464 while hitting 22 home runs and 73 RBIs in 136 games.

He now joins what is already considered the sport’s most stacked lineup as he enters his ninth major league season. Here’s a look at what the Dodgers could look like in 2026 following the addition of Kyle Tucker.

What Dodgers lineup looks like following addition of Kyle Tucker

Tucker will enter a lineup filled with some of baseball’s best bats—Shohei Ohtani, Freddie Freeman, and Teoscar Hernández, to name a few—along with some of the game’s top defenders in Tommy Edman and Mookie Betts. He’s a strong candidate to take over in right field, sliding Hernández to the opposite corner, while also taking over as the team’s cleanup hitter.

Here’s a projected look, according to FanGraphs:

Order Player Position 1. Shohei Ohtani DH 2. Mookie Betts 2B 3. Freddie Freeman 1B 4. Kyle Tucker RF 5. Will Smith C 6. Max Muncy 3B 7. Teoscar Hernández LF 8. Andy Pages CF 9. Tommy Edman 2B

Oh yeah, and their starting pitching lineup? Just as lethal.

Order Player SP1 Yoshinobu Yamamoto SP2 Blake Snell SP3 Shohei Ohtani SP4 Tyler Glasnow SP5 Roki Sasaki

The rich get richer. A tale as old as time.

