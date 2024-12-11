What Does the Term 'Hot Stove' Mean in MLB History?
- New York Yankees
- Arizona Diamondbacks
- Atlanta Braves
- Baltimore Orioles
- Boston Red Sox
- Chicago Cubs
- Chicago White Sox
- Cincinnati Reds
- Cleveland Guardians
- Colorado Rockies
- Detroit Tigers
- Houston Astros
- Kansas City Royals
- Los Angeles Angels
- Los Angeles Dodgers
- Miami Marlins
- Milwaukee Brewers
- Minnesota Twins
- New York Mets
- Oakland Athletics
- Philadelphia Phillies
- Pittsburgh Pirates
- San Diego Padres
- San Francisco Giants
- Seattle Mariners
- St. Louis Cardinals
- Tampa Bay Rays
- Texas Rangers
- Toronto Blue Jays
- Washington Nationals
The "Hot Stove" is in full force as the second day of the 2024 Major League Baseball Winter Meetings continues. The term "Hot Stove" refers to the MLB offseason, and specifically, the period when the majority of major signings, trades, and transactions take place.
As the calendar hits December, these moves and discussion points become even more rampant as teams look to improve for the 2025 season and beyond.
Origin and History of the Term 'Hot Stove' in MLB
The history of the term dates back to the 19th century, when baseball fans would gather around hot stoves during the winter months to stay warm while engaging in discussions about the sport. These discussions kept the excitement for baseball season alive during the winter months before spring training began, and later evolved into talks of signings, trades, rumors, and team moves. The term is said to have originated in small town America, but has been adopted into the larger baseball vernacular over the last century.
What Happens During the MLB 'Hot Stove' Season
During the "Hot Stove" offseason, the majority of free agency signings and trades take place. Once the World Series ends, the media and fan discussion quickly pivots to what each should or should not do to get better for the following season.
One of the primary events of the "Hot Stove" is the MLB Winter Meetings, where a bulk of signings and trades get done. At the current Winter Meetings, the New York Yankees signed Max Fried to the largest contract a left-handed pitcher has ever received.
Even when deals don't get done at the Winter Meetings, the meetings funnel increased chatter about certain players or topics. On Tuesday, Roki Sasaki's agent, Joel Wolfe, talked about his client Sasaki, one of the most coveted players available this offseason. The meetings also allow for team representatives and managers to speak with the press.
Key Terms Associated with the Hot Stove Season
Free agency - the period when players no longer under contract can sign with another MLB club. Players become free agents for the first time either when they are released or have reached six years of Major League service time.
Trade block - The trade block features players that a team is open to trading so that other teams can make offers and trade proposals for those players.
Waivers - Before a team can officially release a player, the 29 other teams will have the chance to claim that player to their 40-man roster. The player will have the option to reject the claim and become a free agent instead.
Non-tender - To non-tender a player means that a team decides to not give that player a contract for the following season, and that player then becomes a free agent. Teams often non-tender a player to free a spot on the 40-man roster or to avoid paying an increase in arbitration.
Sign-and-trade - A sign-and-trade is when a team signs a free agent before immediately trading them to another team.
Offer Sheet - An offer sheet is a contract offered from a team to a restricted free agent of a different club. If the player accepts the offer sheet, the club will have the chance to match the offer. If the team does not match the offer, the player will join the team that extended the offer sheet.
Buyout - A buyout allows a team to decline a player's club option at the end of their contract. The team will pay a percentage of the value for that option, and the player often becomes a free agent.
Blockbuster deal - A blockbuster deal is a trade or signing that carries massive implications across the league. This type of deal usually involves at least one big-name player, which is what makes it so significant. Juan Soto signing with the New York Mets on Sunday was a prime example of a blockbuster signing, and Soto getting traded to the New York Yankees a year prior was an example of a major blockbuster trade.
Franchise player - A franchise player is typically one of the team's best players and a player that the team will build around. This player is usually expected to remain with the team long-term, rather than become a free agent or trade candidate.