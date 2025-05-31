'Look At That! Come On!': White Sox Announcer Incensed Over Benches-Clearing Rundown
Baltimore Orioles designated hitter Coby Mayo hit for an RBI single in the bottom of the fourth inning Saturday, but as soon as he found himself safe on base, he was vulnerable again. The hit to the outfield was thrown in as Mayo was attempting to bag a second base, and he was caught in a rundown before he could reach second safely.
Mayo collided with Chicago White Sox infielder Lenyn Sosa, but appeared to try to sell a fielder's interference... or something... by pushing himself into Sosa on the infield grass. Sosa was exasperated, motioning to the umpire that he wasn't at fault with his shoulders shrugged. Sosa then attempted to confront Mayo over the shove after the batter picked himself up off the ground, and Mayo shoved him again as he walked back to his own dugout.
Dugouts would come to him, though, with both teams coming into the field to talk things over after the shoves. No further physical expressions would be exchanged, but plenty of words were had.
As he watched the initial shove, White Sox color commentator Dan Plesac was not pleased with what he saw go down.
"Look at that. Mayo the first one to leave the pile. Isn't it funny how that starts? The guy who starts things off is the first one to leave the field. Make an exit, Mr. Mayo. Make an exit," Plesac of Chicago Sports Network said, incensed over the entire situation.
"Look at that! Come on," Plesac said when he saw the base-running blunder in slow motion replay.
It's not the first time the Orioles have been involved in a benches-clearing incident that was really a whole lot of nothing.