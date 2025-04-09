South Side Hit Pen

Chicago White Sox History: All-Time Home Run Leaders

Frank Thomas and Paul Konerko are head and shoulders above the pack on the Chicago White Sox all-time home runs leaderboard. Here's the top 25.

Jack Ankony

1995, Chicago, IL, USA; FILE PHOTO; Chicago White Sox first basemen Frank Thomas at the plate during the 1995 season at Comiskey Park.
1995, Chicago, IL, USA; FILE PHOTO; Chicago White Sox first basemen Frank Thomas at the plate during the 1995 season at Comiskey Park. / RVR Photos-Imagn Images
In this story:

CHICAGO – Frank Thomas sits atop the Chicago White Sox all-time home run leaderboard, a record that has stood the test of time since his last at-bat for the team in 2005. Paul Konerko came close to catching Thomas before retiring in 2014, but it could be a while, if ever, until someone threatens the record.

No active White Sox players are in the top 25 of the organization's all-time home run list. Even former MVP and three-time All-Star José Abreu fell more than 200 home runs short of Thomas' record. That goes to show how difficult it will be to break "The Big Hurt's" record, despite home runs being more prevalent in today's game. Hall of Famers Harold Baines and Carlton Fisk round out the top five, and the top-25 list is included below.

Paul Konerko White Sox
Chicago White Sox first baseman Paul Konerko (14) hits against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Chicago White Sox all-time home run leaders

  1. Frank Thomas (1990-2005): 448
  2. Paul Konerko (1999-2014): 432
  3. José Abreu (2014-22): 243
  4. Harold Baines (1980-89, 96-97, 2000-01): 221
  5. Carlton Fisk (1981-93): 214
  6. Magglio Ordóñez (1997-2004): 187
  7. Robin Ventura (1989-98): 171
  8. Jermaine Dye (2005-09): 164
  9. Bill Melton (1968-75): 154
  10. Carlos Lee (1999-2004): 152
  11. Ron Kittle (1982-86, 89-91): 140
  12. José Valentín (2000-04): 136
  13. Minnie Miñoso (1951-57, 60-61, 64, 76, 80): 135
  14. Jim Thome (2006-09): 134
  15. Joe Crede (2000-08): 125
  16. Sherm Lollar (1952-63): 124
  17. A.J. Pierzynski (2005-12): 118
  18. Greg Walker (1982-90): 113
  19. Alexei Ramírez (2008-15): 109
  20. Carlos Quentin (2008-11): 107
  21. Adam Dunn (2011-14): 106
  22. Ray Durham (1995-2002): 106
  23. Tim Anderson (2016-23): 98
  24. Pete Ward (1963-69): 97
  25. Ron Karkovice (1986-97): 96
Jose Abreu Chicago White Sox
Chicago White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu (79) hits against the Colorado Rockies at Rate Field. / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Related stories on the Chicago White Sox

  • WHITE SOX LOSE ON WALK-OFF WALK: Shane Smith threw six scoreless innings against the Guardians in the second start of his MLB career, but the White Sox lineup managed just two hits. Mike Clevinger gave up a leadoff single in the ninth, then walked three straight batters to end the game. CLICK HERE
  • TAKEAWAYS FROM TIGERS SERIES: The White Sox were swept over the weekend in Detroit. Here are three takeaways. CLICK HERE
  • WHITE SOX BLOW LATE LEAD: Spencer Torkelson hit a walk-off double to give the Tigers a 4-3 win over the White Sox Sunday at Comerica Park.CLICK HERE
  • TAUCHMAN RETURNS: After missing the first week of the season with a right hamstring strain, the White Sox have reinstated Mike Tauchman from the 10-day IL. CLICK HERE
Published
Jack Ankony
JACK ANKONY

Home/History