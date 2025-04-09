Chicago White Sox History: All-Time Home Run Leaders
Frank Thomas and Paul Konerko are head and shoulders above the pack on the Chicago White Sox all-time home runs leaderboard. Here's the top 25.
CHICAGO – Frank Thomas sits atop the Chicago White Sox all-time home run leaderboard, a record that has stood the test of time since his last at-bat for the team in 2005. Paul Konerko came close to catching Thomas before retiring in 2014, but it could be a while, if ever, until someone threatens the record.
No active White Sox players are in the top 25 of the organization's all-time home run list. Even former MVP and three-time All-Star José Abreu fell more than 200 home runs short of Thomas' record. That goes to show how difficult it will be to break "The Big Hurt's" record, despite home runs being more prevalent in today's game. Hall of Famers Harold Baines and Carlton Fisk round out the top five, and the top-25 list is included below.
Chicago White Sox all-time home run leaders
- Frank Thomas (1990-2005): 448
- Paul Konerko (1999-2014): 432
- José Abreu (2014-22): 243
- Harold Baines (1980-89, 96-97, 2000-01): 221
- Carlton Fisk (1981-93): 214
- Magglio Ordóñez (1997-2004): 187
- Robin Ventura (1989-98): 171
- Jermaine Dye (2005-09): 164
- Bill Melton (1968-75): 154
- Carlos Lee (1999-2004): 152
- Ron Kittle (1982-86, 89-91): 140
- José Valentín (2000-04): 136
- Minnie Miñoso (1951-57, 60-61, 64, 76, 80): 135
- Jim Thome (2006-09): 134
- Joe Crede (2000-08): 125
- Sherm Lollar (1952-63): 124
- A.J. Pierzynski (2005-12): 118
- Greg Walker (1982-90): 113
- Alexei Ramírez (2008-15): 109
- Carlos Quentin (2008-11): 107
- Adam Dunn (2011-14): 106
- Ray Durham (1995-2002): 106
- Tim Anderson (2016-23): 98
- Pete Ward (1963-69): 97
- Ron Karkovice (1986-97): 96
