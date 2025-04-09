White Sox Celebrate 125th Anniversary With Team Greats Visiting Rate Field
Former White Sox players Scott Podsednik, Aaron Rowand, Robin Ventura, Jack McDowell and the family of Dick Allen are scheduled to visit Rate Field as part of the organization's 125th anniversary celebration.
The White Sox are celebrating the organization's 125th anniversary season by honoring players from the 2005 World Series roster and other team legends. On Wednesday, the White Sox announced an initial list of guests for April, May and June.
Here's the schedule:
- 2005 World Series champion and All-Star outfielder Scott Podsednik on Friday, April 11 and Saturday, April 12 (vs. Boston)
- 2005 World Series champion and All-Star outfielder Aaron Rowand on Friday, May 2 (vs. Houston)
- The family of Hall of Fame great, 1972 Most Valuable Player and seven-time All-Star Dick Allen on Saturday, May 3 (vs. Houston)
- Two-time All-Star and six-time Gold Glove Award winner Robin Ventura on Friday, May 9 and Saturday, May 10 (vs. Miami)
- Three-time All-Star and 1993 American League Cy Young Award winner “Black Jack” McDowell on Friday, June 6 and Saturday, June 7 (vs. Kansas City)
The White Sox also announced that, "scheduled appearances by White Sox greats and the Allen family include ceremonial first pitches and special moments with fans throughout the season. While highlighted gamedays will feature exclusive autograph sessions and meet-and-greet opportunities, these experiences are limited to select season ticket holders and cannot be guaranteed for all fans."
For more information on the 125th anniversary celebration, CLICK HERE.
