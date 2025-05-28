Former Chicago White Sox All-Star Designated For Assignment
Tim Anderson didn't last long with the Los Angeles Angels.
After signing a minor league contract with the organization in January, Anderson, 31, was designated for assignment by the Angels on Wednesday. He could return to the team's minor league system if he clears waivers, but his future is uncertain at this point.
Through 31 games and 90 plate appearances with the Angels, he slashed .205/.258/.241/.499 with zero home runs, two doubles, three RBI, one stolen base, three walks and 29 strikeouts. He was worth 0.2 wins above replacement, according to FanGraphs.
Anderson was once one of the top shortstops in MLB with the White Sox. He won the American League batting title in 2019, posting a .335 batting average. He finished seventh in AL MVP voting and won the Silver Slugger award during the 60-game season in 2020. The two All-Star appearances of Anderson's career came with the White Sox in 2021 and 2022, the end of a four-year stretch in which he batted over .300.
But Anderson's career quickly went downhill in 2023, as he ranked 20th out of 21 qualified MLB shortstops with -0.2 wins above replacement. That season, he posted a .582 OPS, by far the lowest figure of his White Sox tenure. After the 2023 season, the White Sox declined his $14 million option, making him a free agent.
Across his 895-game White Sox career, Anderson totaled 1,021 hits, 98 home runs, 179 doubles, 19 triples, 338 RBIs, 117 stolen bases, 143 walks, and 883 strikeouts while slashing .282/.312/.422/.735.
