Chicago White Sox Set Season Record Against New York Mets
The 2025 season has gone in opposite directions for the 34-22 New York Mets and 18-38 Chicago White Sox. But in one game, just about any result can unfold on a baseball diamond. The White Sox proved that during Wednesday's 9-4 win, as the Mets allowed nine runs for the first time all season.
The Mets had given up eight runs in two games earlier this season against the Nationals and Yankees, but the White Sox topped that with nine runs. While the White Sox have now scored more runs against the Mets than any team this season, they fell short of their season-high scoring output of 11 against the White Sox, as well as two 10-run games against the Athletics and Rangers.
White Sox outfielder Andrew Benintendi led the way with four RBI and fell a double shy of the cycle. But Wednesday's win was a team effort by the south siders. Seven players recorded at least one hit, while Benintendi, Mike Tauchman and Lenyn Sosa each recorded at least two hits.
All nine White Sox reached base, including walks from Edgar Quero and Michael A. Taylor, who finished hitless. Six players scored at least one run, and five drove in at least one, though Benintendi was the only White Sox player to hit a home run.
Mets starter Griffin Canning took the loss with five runs, three of which were earned, across three innings. Brandon Waddell gave up four earned runs across five innings in relief.
That offensive outburst was especially important on a day when starting pitcher Shane Smith wasn't at his best. Smith entered the game with the lowest ERA (2.36) by a White Sox pitcher in their first 10 career starts since Chris Sale in 2012. But he walked a season-high five batters and exited with his shortest outing of the season: 3.2 innings with two hits, three earned runs and five strikeouts.
With this win, the White Sox avoided the series sweep against the NL East-leading Mets. After an off day on Thursday, the White Sox travel to Baltimore to face the Orioles, who are in last place in the AL East with a 19-35 record. Sean Burke is scheduled to start Friday's game at 7:05 p.m. ET at Camden Yards.
