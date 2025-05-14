'Shoeless' Joe Jackson, White Sox Teammates Off MLB's Permanently Ineligible List
Eight members of the 1919 Chicago White Sox were cast off by MLB for what is known as the Black Sox Scandal. After being accused of accepting $5,000 each to intentionally lose the 1919 World Series, former commissioner Kenesaw Mountain Landis gave them lifetime bans.
However, their place in baseball history may change after a recent decision by MLB commissioner Rob Manfred. On Tuesday, the ruled that that permanent ineligibility ends upon the passing of the disciplined individual. That means the eight players who were previously banned can now be considered for election to the National Baseball Hall of Fame.
Here's a list of former White Sox players this affects and their years with the team.
- Eddie Cicotte (1912-20)
- Happy Felsch (1915-20)
- Chick Gandil (1910, 1917-19)
- "Shoeless" Joe Jackson (1915-20)
- Fred McMullin (1916-20)
- Swede Risberg (1917-20)
- Buck Weaver (1912-20)
- Lefty Williams (1916-20)
The White Sox also issued a statement before Tuesday's game.
"Major League Baseball’s decision today allows for 17 players, including eight members of the 1919 White Sox team, to now be eligible for consideration for the Hall of Fame. These players will have the opportunity to be considered by the Hall of Fame’s Classic Era Committee in December 2027, and the White Sox trust that the process currently in place will thoughtfully evaluate each player’s contributions to the game."
