Brooks Baldwin Scratched From Chicago White Sox Lineup Tuesday Against Blue Jays
CHICAGO –– White Sox manager Will Venable announced a late personnel change prior Tuesday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays at 6:40 p.m. CT at Rate Field.
Brooks Baldwin has been scratched from the lineup due to low back tightness. It's a one-for-one swap, with Austin Slater taking Baldwin's place in left field and batting eighth.
"I think something in the weight room," Venable said of Baldwin's injury. "I didn't get the whole story, just now heard about it and was dealing with it. So not exactly sure how it happened."
Venable said Baldwin is still being evaluated and did not have any more information to share with about two hours before the scheduled first pitch.
Baldwin made the White Sox Opening Day roster, and played 44 games before spending much of May and June moving between the major and minor leagues. His most recent change came on July 1, when he was called up to replace the injured Luis Robert Jr. But as soon as Robert was activated on Tuesday, Baldwin was scratched.
The setback came at an especially unfortunate time, as Baldwin had been hitting well lately. In seven games since his promotion, the switch hitter went 7-for-21 (.333) with two doubles, one home run, four RBI, two walks and seven strikeouts. The 24-year-old also swung a hot bat in Triple-A, slashing .368/.425/.737 with 11 home runs, 24 RBIs, four stolen bases, 11 walks and 21 strikeouts.
The White Sox also like Baldwin because of his defensive versatility, having played left field, right field, center field, second base, third base and shortstop during his time in Charlotte and Chicago. His last seven appearances with the White Sox came in center field with Robert injured, but Baldwin was slated to play left field on Tuesday before being scratched.
(This story will be updated later with more information.)
