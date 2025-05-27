Chicago White Sox Activate Catcher Korey Lee From Injured List
Catcher Korey Lee has returned to the White Sox ahead of Tuesday's 6:10 p.m. CT game against the New York Mets at Citi Field.
Lee was placed on the injured list on April 10 after suffering a left ankle sprain in Cleveland. He takes the major league roster spot of fellow catcher Matt Thaiss, who was traded Tuesday to the Tampa Bay Rays for minor league outfielder Dru Baker.
Lee, 26, began his rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte on May 9 and played in 11 games before being activated off the injured list. Across 48 plate appearances with the Knights, he slashed .302/.375/.465/.840 with two home runs, one double, eight RBI, nine runs, five walks and 12 strikeouts.
Prior to his injury, Lee went 5-for-15 with the White Sox. The team acquired him in July of 2023 in a trade with the Houston Astros for pitcher Kendall Graveman. In 125 games with the White Sox last season, Lee hit 12 home runs but had a 122-to-17 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a .210 batting average.
He and rookie Edgar Quero will handle catching duties for the White Sox moving forward.
Related stories on the Chicago White Sox
- TRADE NEWS: The White Sox acquired minor league outfielder Dru Baker, who hit .245 in 17 Triple-A games this season, as Thaiss heads to Tampa Bay. CLICK HERE
- MONTGOMERY BACK ON TRACK: Former first-round pick Colson Montgomery was in a major slump to begin the 2025 season in Triple-A, but he has begun to turn things around after individualized work in Arizona with White Sox director of hitting Ryan Fuller. CLICK HERE
- HOUSER JOINS RARE COMPANY: White Sox pitcher Adrian Houser has thrown 12 scoreless innings since joining the team, one of four pitchers to do so in their first two starts. CLICK HERE