Adrian Houser Accomplishes Rare Feat Through Two Starts With Chicago White Sox
Early returns on the White Sox latest free agent signing have been perhaps as good as they could have hoped for. After signing a one-year deal worth $1.35 million, Adrian Houser has been near-flawless in the White Sox starting rotation.
In his team debut on May 20, Houser pitched six shutout innings with two hits, three walks and two strikeouts in a 1-0 win over the Mariners. The 32-year-old right-hander followed that up with six scoreless innings Monday against the Mets, allowing just three hits while striking out six batters and walking one.
That made Houser the fourth pitcher to throw six-plus scoreless innings in each of his first two starts with the White Sox. The other three to do so are Frank Baumann in 1960, Jack Lamabe in 1966 and Johnny Cueto in 2022, according to CHSN sideline reporter Brooke Fletcher.
Houser had been pitching for the Triple-A Round Rock Express to begin the 2025 season, but he opted out of his contract and signed with the White Sox. He previously pitched one season with the Mets and seven with the Milwaukee Brewers, primarily as a starter.
Despite a second straight scoreless start for Houser, the White Sox were not able to get him the win on Monday. The offense totaled just one run and four hits against the Mets pitching staff. The White Sox only run of the game came on a sacrifice fly from Andrew Benintendi in the fourth. Miguel Vargas, Luis Robert Jr. and Edgar Quero recorded the other hits.
When it was time to turn things over to the bullpen with a 1-0 lead, Cam Booser and Steven Wilson each allowed an earned run as the White Sox lost 2-1. Those runs scored on a pair of sacrifice flies from Juan Soto in the eighth and Francisco Lindor in the ninth.
With this loss, the White Sox fall to 17-37 ahead of Tuesday's 7:10 p.m. ET start in New York.
