White Sox 2026 Win Total Projection Remains Low Despite Offseason Additions

The White Sox are expected to have the second-worst record in MLB for a second straight season, according to Caesars Sportsbook's latest win total over/under betting lines.

Caesars set the line at 65.5 wins for the White Sox in 2026, ahead of only the Colorado Rockies at 54.5 and behind the Washington Nationals at 69.5. That'd mark the second consecutive year with the White Sox and Rockies at the bottom of MLB, following a 2025 season with 60 and 43 wins, respectively.

While going over the projected line by just half a game would represent a six-win improvement by the White Sox after their 19-win improvement from 2024 to 2025, it might be an underwhelming number for some fans after multiple positive developments this offseason.

General manager Chris Getz made a few notable free agent moves, signing Japanese corner infielder Munetaka Murakami to a two-year, $34 million contract. Murakami set a single-season record for a Japanese-born player in Nippon Professional Baseball (NPB) with 56 home runs during the season, part of his 265 home runs in eight seasons.

Getz also bolstered the pitching staff with left-handers Anthony Kay, who recorded a 1.74 ERA across 155 innings in NPB last season, and Sean Newcomb, who had a 2.73 ERA in 92.1 innings in 2025 with the Boston Red Sox and Athletics.

While it likely won't impact the 2026 club, additional excitement sparked from the White Sox winning the 2026 MLB Draft lottery. That gives them an opportunity to land UCLA shortstop Roch Cholowsky with the No. 1 overall pick, who some scouts consider the best prospect in several years. After winning the lottery Getz said he could see the light at the end of the tunnel of the White Sox ongoing rebuild.

Beyond the additions who haven't yet suited up for the White Sox, Getz has long maintained that the team's biggest jump will come from the internal development of its young players. Along with first-year manager Will Venable, players such as Shane Smith, Colson Montgomery, Kyle Teel, Chase Meidroth, Edgar Quero and Grant Taylor –– just to name a few –– all made their MLB debuts in 2025 and provided reason for optimism.

The team's outlook may also change a bit between January and Opening Day for a few reasons. Free agent signings and trades could still be made, and some of the team's top prospects could debut in 2026.

But as it stands, oddsmakers still don't think that will translate to much immediate success for the White Sox in the win-loss column. So it may take another year for all the hard work that's been put into this rebuild to result in a contending roster.

