Chicago White Sox Infielder Nearing Return From Injury
CHICAGO –– The White Sox are optimistic corner infielder Miguel Vargas will return from injury for the home stretch of the 2025 season.
Vargas was placed on the 10-day injured list on Aug. 29 with a left hand sprain after a collision near first base with New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge the previous night.
"He’s doing really well," manager Will Venable said before Tuesday's game. "Came in yesterday did a bunch of stuff. He’ll do a bunch of stuff today. He’s getting really close."
Venable added that Vargas hit off the Trajekt machine on Monday for the first time, and he'll do so again Tuesday. Vargas was also seen taking infield prior to Tuesday's 6:40 p.m. CT first pitch.
Depending how the next few days go, he may also avoid a rehab assignment.
"We’re going to see how long this takes these next couple days, but we’re comfortable with him working off the Trajekt," Venable said. "He just has to be ready, but we think we can get him there without going on a rehab assignment."
At third base and first base, Vargas has been one of the White Sox most productive hitters this season. He's tied for fourth on the team with 14 home runs and fourth with 52 RBIs to go along with a .234/.315/.404/.719 slash line.
The injury came at an unfortunate time, as Vargas hit a game-tying grand slam in the second inning but suffered the injury in the fifth. Considering his immediate reaction to the collision, returning to game action would be good news for Vargas.
"In the moment, I was very scared," Vargas said on Aug. 28. "It wasn't feeling right in the moment. It felt a little better when I got past that moment. Hopefully tomorrow it will still feel better."
"I wasn't expecting to get that contact with him. I was trying to make the out, no matter what. It's baseball, I guess. I was feeling good, having a good moment for a little bit. But it doesn't matter anymore."
