Colson Montgomery Building Long List Of Historic Accomplishments With White Sox
It's hard to imagine Colson Montgomery's rookie season going much better than it has since making his MLB debut.
Across his first 212 plate appearances, the shortstop has 18 home runs and 46 RBIs while slashing .230/.299/.550/.848. Since his first game on July 4 in Colorado, Montgomery is tied for fifth in MLB in home runs and RBI.
There's room for improvement for every player, such as Montgomery's batting average, walk rate and strikeout rate. But despite having played in just 53 of the team's 144 games, Montgomery leads the White Sox with 2.0 wins above replacement, per FanGraphs, in large part thanks to his power.
"You look at Colson, and [you see] those three values that we have: swing decisions, contact and damage," White Sox director of hitting Ryan Fuller said. "Throughout his minor league career, he was always walking at a really good clip, making good decisions, swinging when he should, taking when he should take. I see him being a guy where it's really good decisions, really big damage and contact when we needs it. We're looking at him to continue to make jumps, but we're seeing a really loud skill that is one of the most valuable at the big league level."
Here's a list of Montgomery's historic accomplishments, prior to Sunday's game, per the White Sox game notes.
- Montgomery’s 18 home runs are the most by a shortstop in their first 52 career games in MLB history since 1900, passing Trevor Story (15 in 2016) and Carlos Correa (14 in 2015).
- Montgomery and José Abreu (19 home runs, 5o RBI in 2014) are the only players in White Sox history to record 18-plus home runs and 46-plus RBIs in their first 52 career games.
- Montgomery’s 18 home runs are the second-highest total in White Sox history by a player in his first 52 games and his 46 RBI are third-most.
- He ranks second in MLB after the All-Star break with 44 RBIs and is tied for second with 18 home runs.
- His 18 home runs are tied with Josh Fields (2007) for the highest total in White Sox history by a rookie after the All-Star break.
- He’s the fourth player in White Sox history to hit 18-plus home runs over a 38-game span, joining Jim Thome (2007-08), Frank Thomas (1994, 2000, 2003) and Albert Belle (1998).
- Montgomery’s 18th career home run came in his 51st game, a quick start compared to Hall of Famers like Ernie Banks (18 home runs in 126 games) and Frank Thomas (18 home runs in 145 games).
- Montgomery is the second rookie in White Sox history to hit 10-plus home runs in a month, doing so in August and joining Abreu (April and June 2014).
- He homered in four straight games from Aug. 22-26, one short of the franchise record shared by A.J. Pierzynski (2012), Paul Konerko (2011), Carlos Lee (2003), Frank Thomas (twice in 1994), Ron Kittle (1983) and Greg Luzinski (1983).
- Homering in back-to-back games seven times, Montgomery joined Matt Davidson (four in 2017), Ron Kittle (five in 1983) and Rich McKinney (four in 1970) as the only rookies in White Sox history to homer in four straight games.
- At 23 years old and 180 days, Montgomery became the youngest player in White Sox history to homer in four-plus straight games.
- He has four games with four-plus RBI, including a career-high five on July 23 at Tampa Bay.
