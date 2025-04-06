Game Day Preview: White Sox Look To Avoid Sweep Against Tigers
White Sox starting pitchers did not fare well in the first two games against the Tigers, but veteran lefty Martín Pérez looks to end the series on a high note and build off a strong season debut.
The Tigers scored three runs off starter Jonathan Cannon and another three off reliever Brandon Eisert in the opener. They hit two home runs and tagged Davis Martin for seven runs on Sunday, and now go for the series sweep.
Pérez shined in his first start of the season against the Minnesota Twins, tossing six no-hit innings and tying his career high with nine strikeouts. He takes the mound Sunday afternoon as the White Sox hope to snap a four-game losing streak before heading to Cleveland.
Here's more information on Sunday's game.
How to watch White Sox vs. Tigers
- Who: Chicago White Sox (2-6) at Detroit Tigers (4-4)
- When: Sunday, April 6 at 1:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Mich.
- TV: Chicago Sports Network (CHSN). For more information on how to watch CHSN, CLICK HERE.
- Announcers: John Schriffen (play-by-play), Steve Stone (analyst), Brooke Fletcher (reporter)
- Radio: ESPN Chicago WMVP 1000 AM
- Announcers: Len Kasper (play-by-play), Darrin Jackson (analyst), Jeff Meller (pre and postgame show)
- Betting information: The Tigers are favored by 1.5 runs, and the over/under is 7.5 runs The White Sox money line odds are plus-152, according to the FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Weather: At 1 p.m. in Detroit, the forecast is 42 degrees and a 40% chance of showers and north-northeast winds at seven miles per hour. The chance of rain drops to 14% at 2 p.m. and 0% at 3 p.m., according to weather.com.
Lineups
White Sox
- Mike Tauchman, RF
- Luis Robert Jr., CF
- Andrew Benintendi, DH
- Andrew Vaughn, 1B
- Matt Thaiss, C
- Miguel Vargas, 3B
- Brooks Baldwin, 2B
- Jake Amaya, SS
- Michael A. Taylor, LF
Tigers
- Justyn-Henry Malloy, DH
- Andy Ibáñez, 3B
- Spencer Torkelson, 1B
- Manuel Margot, RF
- Dillon Dingler, C
- Kerry Carpenter, LF
- Javier Báez, SS
- Ryan Kreidler, CF
- Zach McKinstry, 2B
Sunday's starting pitchers
- White Sox LHP Martín Pérez: 6 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 3 BB, 9 K
- Tigers RHP Jackson Jobe: 4 IP, 3 H, 3 ER, 4 BB, 3 K
News
The team announced Sunday morning an update on Mike Tauchman, who was on the injured list with a right hamstring strain.
"Prior to today’s series finale at Detroit, the Chicago White Sox returned outfielder Mike Tauchman from his injury rehabilitation assignment at Class AAA Charlotte and reinstated him from the 10-day injured list. To make room for Tauchman on the active roster, the White Sox designated outfielder Travis Jankowski for assignment," the White Sox announced.
Managers
- Will Venable, White Sox: Venable, 42, is in his first season with the White Sox and first year as an MLB manager. He was previously an associate manager for the Texas Rangers from 2023-24 and on the coaching staffs for the Boston Red Sox from 2021-22 and Chicago Cubs from 2018-20. An outfielder during his playing days, Venable began his career with the San Diego Padres from 2008-15 and later played for the Texas Rangers in 2015 and Los Angeles Dodgers in 2016. He had a .249 batting average in 967 career games. Venable graduated from Princeton University, where he played baseball and basketball.
- A.J. Hinch, Detroit Tigers: Hinch, 50, is in his fifth season with Tigers. He had a 307-341 record in his first four seasons with one play off appearance. The Tigers lost to the Guardians in the 2024 ALDS after winning 86 games, the most in Hinch's tenure in Detroit. Hinch was previously the Houston Astros' manager from 2015-19, posting a .594 win percentage with a World Series title in 2019, four playoff appearances and a 28-22 playoff record. The Astros fired Hinch in January of 2020 after MLB suspended him for one year for his role in the team's sign-stealing scandal.
