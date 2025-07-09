Chicago White Sox Place Brooks Baldwin On Injured List
CHICAGO –– Seven games after being called up from Triple-A, Brooks Baldwin is headed to the injured list.
The White Sox placed the 24-year-old utility man on the 10-day IL with a lower back strain prior to Wednesday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays at 1:10 p.m. CT at Rate Field.
White Sox manager Will Venable scratched Baldwin from Tuesday's lineup, mentioning that the injury occurred during Baldwin's preparation in the weight room. To fill his spot, the White Sox recalled first baseman Tim Elko from Triple-A for the third time this season.
"Brooks felt a little better today, but not in a spot where he thought he could play today or tomorrow, which puts us in a little bit of a bind," Venable said before Wednesday's game. "So made the move. We've got Elko here, excited to have him back. He'll be in there in the lineup today at first base. We expect Baldwin to progress through the All-Star break and see what it looks like on the other side."
Baldwin had been performing well at the plate prior to his injury, going 7-for-21 (.333) with two doubles, one home run, four RBI, two walks and seven strikeouts since being promoted. He was also on a roll in Triple-A, slashing .368/.425/.737 with 11 home runs, 24 RBIs, four stolen bases, 11 walks and 21 strikeouts.
Baldwin can play the infield and outfield, but each of his last seven appearances in the major leagues came in center field. He was slated to play left field on Tuesday before being scratched, due to center fielder Luis Robert Jr.'s return from the injured list. On Wednesday, Michael A. Taylor will start in left field, with Robert in center field and Austin Slater in right field.
