Blue Jays Tag White Sox Starter Aaron Civale In Rain-Shortened Game
CHICAGO –– Tuesday's game between the White Sox and Blue Jays at Rate Field was called off after a rain delay of one hour and 24 minutes. Though the teams played just 6.2 innings, it goes down as an official win for Toronto, 6-1.
The Blue Jays did a majority of their damage in the third inning against White Sox starter Aaron Civale. Toronto left fielder Davis Schneider led off with a solo home run on a 3-2 slider. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. added another run with a double down the third base line, scoring George Springer, who Civale walked on six pitches.
The middle of Toronto's order hit Civale especially hard. Bo Bichette, Addison Barger and Alejandro Kirk strung together three straight hits with exit velocities of at least 104.4 mph against Civale's cutter and sinker. Those knocks gave the Blue Jays a 4-0 lead, and Joey Loperfido added a run with a broken-bat fielder's choice in the next at-bat.
Civale finished with four innings, seven hits, five earned runs, two walks and no strikeouts.
"Just some pitches left over the plate," White Sox manager Will Venable said. "With a team like this, they're going to make you pay for those and they did."
"They do a good job of controlling the zone and doing damage on pitches in the zone. Doesn't leave you a lot of space to work and they make you pay for mistakes like I said. It's not just a couple guys. You look at that entire lineup, you saw Schneider tonight do damage. From top to bottom they've got guys that can hurt you."
The White Sox traded former first-round pick first baseman Andrew Vaughn to the Milwaukee Brewers for Civale in June. The 30-year-old has a 5.40 ERA through five starts with the White Sox, who are 0-5 with Civale on the mound.
"In and out of what we expect and some of the stuff we've seen. With him, he's a professional. He's got things he's got to work on," Venable said. "Just continue to grind away and search for the best version of him."
In the sixth inning, White Sox left fielder Austin Slater made a strong throw to second baseman Lenyn Sosa to nab Guerrero, who was called out at second after a successful challenge by Venable. But that hit still drove in a run, as Nathan Lukes doubled off White Sox reliever Tyler Gilbert earlier in the inning.
Meanwhile, the White Sox lineup couldn't get much doing against Blue Jays starter Chris Bassitt. Their lone run came on Josh Rojas' first home run of the season in the sixth inning. The White Sox were otherwise left searching for a clutch hit, as three of the six innings ended in double-play ground outs.
Bassitt finished the night with six innings, four hits, one earned run, one walk and a strikeout. That marked his second quality start against the White Sox this season.
"Really good job down in the zone. You saw today he was able to induce the three double plays, two in the first two innings with us in a good spot with runners on first and second," Venable said. "That's what he does. He can get that soft contact, get you on the ground, play the north-south game, east-west. He can beat you in a lot of ways. For us our game plan was to get him up in the zone today and just didn't get much up there and he did a good job getting us on the ground."
Brooks Baldwin is considered day to day after being scratched from the lineup with lower back tightness. Venable said the injury occurred in the weight room pregame, and that Baldwin will be re-evaluated tomorrow.
Luis Robert Jr. returned to the lineup after missing about two weeks with a left hamstring strain. He went 1-for-2 with a single off Bassitt and played center field.
"I thought he was maybe a little guarded out there, but also ran a little bit and looked OK," Venable said of Robert. "Maybe what we'll see is him just continuing to get comfortable with the hamstring. Nice to see a nice swing to the opposite field, use the middle of the field. Good day and came out of it healthy."
"I think first game back, this is one of those things where you have to be comfortable and confident. As he was going through his progression to get up to speed, he feels really good and then the game speed is another level and you have to get comfortable with that."
The Blue Jays, winners of 10 straight games, go for the series sweep Wednesday at 1:10 p.m. CT. With this loss, the White Sox fall to 30-62, including six losses in their last eight games. Adrian Houser brings his sparking 1.60 ERA across eight starts with the White Sox to Wednesday's game against Toronto left-hander Eric Lauer.
