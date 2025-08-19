Chicago White Sox Rookie Leaves Game With Injury
The White Sox snapped their four-game losing streak on Monday night at Truist Park in emphatic fashion.
The offense had been quiet of late, scoring just five runs over the last four games, but it exploded for a season-high 13 runs and 19 hits in the 13-9 victory. Brooks Baldwin, Luis Robert Jr., Lenyn Sosa and Kyle Teel each hit home runs and eight White Sox drove in at least one run.
The only starter who did not record a hit was rookie shortstop Colson Montgomery, who left in the sixth inning with what the team announced as left side soreness. After working a seven-pitch walk, Montgomery was seen grimacing and placing his hand on his side while standing on first base. He stayed in the game as Sosa gave the White Sox a 10-1 lead with a three-run home run in the next at-bat.
But when the team came out for the bottom of the sixth inning, manager Will Venable made some defensive changes. Curtis Mead entered the game at first base, Lenyn Sosa moved to second base, Chase Meidroth shifted to shortstop to replace Montgomery.
"I just took a swing on a foul ball and I kind of felt a little bit of a stretch," Montgomery said postgame, per MLB.com's Scott Merkin. "But I mean nothing crazy or anything like that. Got on first and they saw I was feeling for it and they asked me if I felt something and I was like yeah, but nothing too serious."
Montgomery, 23, made history earlier in the season as he became the first rookie and the youngest player in White Sox history to hit 10 home runs in an 18-game span from July 22 to Aug. 11. It took Montgomery just 32 games to hit 10 home runs, good for the third-fastest pace in White Sox history. Zeke Bonura hit 10 home runs in his first 25 games in 1934, and in 2014 Jose Abreu slugged 10 long balls in 26 games, per MLB.com's Sarah Langs.
Following his 10th home run, Montgomery's OPS had risen to .876 and he ranked third in MLB with 24 RBIs since the All-Stat break. He's cooled off since that point, though, going 3-for-24 with one double, no home runs, two RBIs, one walk and eight strikeouts over the last six games.
A 2021 first-round draft pick, Montgomery was the White Sox top prospect from 2022-24. Through 38 games and 145 plate appearances, he's slashing .220/.285/.492/.777 with 10 home runs, four doubles, 19 runs, one triple, 28 RBIs, 11 walks and 42 strikeouts. He's tied for fourth among White Sox position players at 1.0 wins above replacement, per FanGraphs.
The White Sox continue their three-game series in Atlanta on Tuesday at 6:15 p.m. CT.
Related stories on the Chicago White Sox
- DEMOTION: White Sox starting pitcher Sean Burke has been optioned to Triple-A and replaced by fellow right-hander Owen White. CLICK HERE
- ROB MANFRED ON EXPANSION: Adding more teams to MLB could lead to a shift in the division format. CLICK HERE
- MEIDROTH RETURNS: The White Sox activated Chase Meidroth from the injured list ahead of Friday's game against the Royals. CLICK HERE