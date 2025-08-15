Chicago White Sox Activate Chase Meidroth From Injured List
The White Sox get one of their top young players back for the upcoming six-game road trip against the Kansas City Royals and Atlanta Braves.
Ahead of Friday's 7:10 pm. CT first pitch in Kansas City, the White Sox reinstated middle infielder Chase Meidroth from the 10-day injured list. In a corresponding move, infielder Jacob Amaya has been designated for assignment. Amaya hit just .106 in 73 plate appearances with the White Sox this season, though in Triple-A he slashed .291/.402/.464.
Meidroth's right thumb was hit by a pitch from Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Taijuan Walker on July 30. He stayed in the game to run the bases but was later removed. Initial X-rays were negative, and the White Sox waited a few days in hopes he could avoid stint on the injured list. But on Aug. 7, he was placed on the 10-day injured list (retroactive to Aug. 4) with a right thumb contusion.
Meidroth, 24, made his Major League debut on April 11. Through 349 plate appearances, he's slashing .252/.330/.319 with three home runs, 15 RBIs, 11 stolen bases, 33 walks and 47 strikeouts. He ranks third among White Sox position players with 1.2 wins above replacement, per FanGraphs.
With Meidroth back in the fold, the White Sox have even more positional flexibility in the infield, given that h'ss made 58 starts at shortstop and 20 at second base. Colson Montgomery has been playing shortstop in Meidroth's absence, while Lenyn Sosa and Josh Rojas have handled second base. Sosa can also play either corner infield position, and so can Miguel Vargas and Curtis Mead, giving Will Venable plenty of options. Brooks Baldwin has also filled in at third of late.
