Colson Montgomery Not In Chicago White Sox Starting Lineup Due To Injury
CHICAGO –– In the midst of an incredible run, Colson Montgomery will rest during Wednesday's 6:40 p.m CT game against the Kansas City Royals at Rate Field
The rookie shortstop is not in the Chicago White Sox starting lineup due to a left side injury.
"He did feel something on his side. We've MRI'd it, and it's clean," general manager Chris Getz said before Wednesday's game. "But he still feels something a little bit, and we're going to make sure that that's under control."
Montgomery did not play on Aug. 19 –– the second of three games against the Atlanta Braves –– due to a similar injury, but he returned the starting lineup the next day. And after an off day on the 21st, he began a streak of four straight games with a home run upon returning to Rate Field for Friday's game against the Minnesota Twins.
"We had something similar pop up on our last road trip," Getz said. "He got out over it fairly quickly, got back in there, was productive, like he's been since he's been here with the Major League club. So we anticipate doing the same thing when the time's right."
Without Montgomery, fellow rookie Chase Meidroth is starting at shortstop on Wednesday and batting seventh.
"Similar to what I think it was in Atlanta maybe that it happened. It was enough to not put him in the lineup," White Sox manager Will Venable said. "Just being conscious, stay day to day and hopefully he responds to treatment like he did last time."
Despite playing in just 43 games this season, Montgomery is within striking distance of the White Sox team-high home run total of 17 by Lenyn Sosa. All 14 of Montgomery's home runs have come in the last 29 games, a stretch that began July 22 in Tampa, Fla.
Through the first 165 plate appearances of his Major League career, Montgomery is slashing .230/.287/.553/.839 with 14 home runs, 37 RBIs, 11 walks and 45 strikeouts. Since July 22, he's tied for second in MLB with 14 home runs, fourth with 31 RBIs and 26th with an .895 OPS.
"It's been unbelievable," Getz said. "I wasn't even sure he knew where that ball went last night, and he hits it off the foul pole. So we'll call that a mistake, and we were rewarded with a home run. So for his last four games played to hit home runs is an impressive feat. And then you, underneath the hood, rewind back once again where he was earlier in the year to where he is now, it's remarkable. That's a testament to him and his belief in himself and his ability overall."
