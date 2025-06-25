Luis Robert Jr. Leaves Chicago White Sox Game With Injury
CHICAGO –– White Sox center fielder Luis Robert Jr. left Wednesday's game against the Diamondbacks with left hamstring tightness, the team announced. He is being further evaluated.
Robert played the top of the first inning in center field, but Austin Slater pinch-hit for him in the bottom half of the first. There was no obvious indication as to when the injury occurred.
White Sox starting pitcher Sean Burke struck out Geraldo Perdomo to begin the game, but Perdomo reached first base on a dropped third strike as catcher Kyle Teel was credited with a passed ball. Burke struck out the next two batters before giving up a two-run home run to Josh Naylor. The top of the first ended with a fly out to right field by Lourdes Gurriel Jr.
Robert has struggled at the plate throughout the 2025 season, slashing .185/.270/.313 to go along with eight home runs, 32 RBIs, 29 walks and 88 strikeouts through 285 plate appearances. But he hit a home run Tuesday night against the Diamondbacks, which he hoped would be a step in the right direction prior to Wednesday's injury.
"It feels good," Robert said Tuesday of the home run. "That’s what you want to do. Today, I felt like as I used to feel in the past. Those were the kind of pitches I wasn’t missing before. It was good to be able to put the bat there to hit the ball and get that result. I think that was the part I’ve been missing this season."
Rober has long been mentioned in trade rumors, despite his career-low numbers at the plate. His strong center field defense and 22 stolen bases could warrant attention from buyers, but he's trying to stay focused on what he can do in Chicago.
"Right now, I'm here [playing] for this team," Robert said Tuesday. "I know they have two options. It's a possibility. I'd like to be here. Like I've said before, my mind is here. I don't try to think ahead."
(This story will be updated with more information on Robert's injury)
Related stories on the Chicago White Sox
- SOX SUPPORT MARTE: A White Sox fan was banned indefinitely from Rate Field for making derogatory comments aimed at Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte during Tuesday's game. Will Venable and Josh Rojas spoke out against the fan. CLICK HERE
- GETZ ON ISHBIA'S IMPACT: White Sox general manager Chris Getz talked on Monday in Chicago about the impact of the potential ownership change years down the road. CLICK HERE
- TAUCHMAN RETURNS: The veteran outfielder avoided a third stint on the injured list after experiencing right groin soreness in Sunday's game, but he remains mindful of the soft-tissue injures that have limited him to 28 games this season. CLICK HERE