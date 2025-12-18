White Sox Trade For Outfielder Tristan Peters

Outfielders Michael A. Taylor, Mike Tauchman, Joshua Palacios and Austin Slater accounted for 283 games in the White Sox outfield in 2025. So with all four off the current 40-man roster, the White Sox certainly had holes to fill this offseason.

Some of that was accomplished Thursday, when the White Sox acquired outfielder Tristan Peters in a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays in exchange for a player to be named later or cash considerations. With this move, the team's 40-man roster increased to 39.

Tristan Peters' background

Former Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Tristan Peters (75) poses for a photo during media day at the Charlotte Sports Complex. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Peters, 25, is a 6-foot, 200-pound outfielder who made his MLB debut in 2025 but spent most of the year with the Triple-A Durham Bulls. The Winkler, Canada native attended Southern Illinois University and was selected in the seventh round of the 2021 MLB Draft by the Milwaukee Brewers.

He was traded twice in 2022, first to the Giants in August for fight-handed pitcher Trevor Rosenthal, and again in November to the Rays in exchange for infielder Brett Wisely.

Peters, a left-handed hitter, is coming off a productive 2025 season. Across 136 games and 555 plate appearances with Triple-A Durham, he slashed .266/.355/.429/.784 with 15 home runs, 76 RBIs, 11 stolen bases, 65 walks and 102 strikeouts. That's in line with his minor league averages across five seasons and 489 games (.264/.355/.421/.777).

The Rays rewarded him with his MLB debut in August, but it didn't go well as Peters struck out seven times in 12 at-bats and did not get on base. Peters was sent back down to Triple-A after four games in center field, and finished the year with at least 33 minor-league appearances at all three outfield positions.

How the White Sox outfield is shaping up for 2026

Peters joins Luis Robert Jr., Andrew Benintendi, Brooks Baldwin, Everson Pereira, and Derek Hill as one of six outfielders on the team's current 40-man roster. Seven players carried most of the load in the outfield in 2025, so from that standpoint, the White Sox go into the season with this group.

However, Peters and Pereira have very limited MLB experience. Baldwin was worth -0.5 wins above replacement in 2025, his first long-term opportunity in the big leagues. Hill hasn't played more than 57 major-league games the last six seasons, and Robert and Benintendi have each spent time on the injured list the last two seasons.

Chicago White Sox outfielder Luis Robert Jr. (88) high fives manager Will Venable (1) after hitting a home run against the Minnesota Twins at Rate Field. | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

The White Sox could stand to add another player to that mix, especially if the team ends up dealing Robert, who continues to be mentioned in offseason trade rumors.

Braden Montgomery, the White Sox No. 1 prospect, according to MLB.com, could also push for his MLB debut in 2026. In September, general manager Chris Getz said at Rate Field said he could see Montgomery "contributing at some point next year."

