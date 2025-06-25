Chris Getz Addresses Whether Justin Ishbia Will Help Increase Chicago White Sox Payroll
CHICAGO –– One sentence in the White Sox news release on June 5 that Jerry Reinsdorf reached a long-term ownership investment agreement with Justin Ishbia could lead fans to wonder what the future may look like.
It read, "Ishbia will make capital infusions into the White Sox as a limited partner in 2025 and 2026 that will be used to pay down existing debt and support ongoing team operations," though it didn't specify the amount of money or exact usage.
That has left a bit of uncertainty regarding Ishbia's impact on the White Sox leading up to 2029 – the first year Reinsdorf has the option to sell the controlling interest to Ishbia – or even as late as 2034, when it becomes Ishbia's option to acquire the controlling interest.
So, has Getz received any indication from Reinsdorf that those capital infusions could be used for payroll as soon as 2026?
"Like I said from the jump when it was announced that Justin was becoming, he’s buying up more shares in the club, it’s really about supporting the long-term vision of the organization," Getz said Monday in Chicago. "We feel like if there’s talent out there that we feel like can really help us, then we’ll go out and do that."
"In the meantime, it’s been a foundational approach. We are sticking to what it takes to improve all areas of the organization and not just relying on free agent spending. That time will come without question. We are much more focused on developing the crew we have up here and developing the players in the minor leagues."
The White Sox are still focused on acquiring and developing young talent, a foundational part of any rebuilding organization. With a highly regarded farm system and prospects like Kyle Teel, Chase Meidroth, Edgar Quero and Shane Smith making their major league debuts in 2025, there have been glimpses of what the future core could look like.
The turning point or final stage in many rebuilds comes with the infusion of veteran free agents, and the White Sox, at 25-54, are still a ways away from that step.
"That time will come. It will," Getz said. "We’ll have those conversations. But right now, once again, it’s really about continuing the development of these guys, learning what they are capable of doing at the major league level and if we feel it’s appropriate to supplement the club with free agents, we are going to do that. That’s in the plans."
