Oft-Injured Former Chicago White Sox Star Could Need IL Stint at Start of 2025 Season
Former Chicago White Sox infielder Yoan Moncada could start his season on the injured list for the Los Angeles Angels, according to Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register.
Moncada is dealing with a thumb injury.
Yoán Moncada's thumb is worse than we thought. His spot on the Opening Day roster is now in doubt. Probably opens the door for Tim Anderson as the starting 2B (with Rengifo at 3b)
Also, some good news on Zach Neto, and a little talk about the lineup.
Unfortunately, White Sox fans have become all too familiar with Moncada on the injured list, as he spent nearly all of 2024 there. Frustratingly unavailable, he also only played 92 games in 2023 and 104 in 2022. His numbers have also regressed over the last few years.
The former No. 1 overall prospect in baseball, Moncada hit 25 homers and drove in 79 runs back in 2019, while also hitting .315. He hit just .225 in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season and then has gone .263, .212, .and .260 beyond that. His power has drained as well, as 14 is his highest home run mark since that 2019 season.
The Angels signed Moncada so they could force their own injury-riddled issue, Anthony Rendon, to the bench, but Rendon got hurt again and is set to miss the season.
The Angels finished last in the American League West last season, but they feel more confident after offseason additions of Moncada, Anderson, Yusei Kikuchi, Kyle Hendricks, Jorge Soler and Kenley Jansen.
Related MLB Stories
NEW OFFER COMING?: According to reports, the Blue Jays are prepared to make another offer to superstar Vladimir Guerrero Jr. CLICK HERE:
CROCHET SET TO MAKE HISTORY: Garrett Crochet, traded from the White Sox this offseason, will make history as the Opening Day starter for the Red Sox. CLICK HERE:
TURNER MEETING: Justin Turner, in Tokyo with the Chicago Cubs, had a heartwarming interaction with a pair of young fans. CLICK HERE:
Follow Fastball on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.