Baltimore Orioles Rookie Goes Viral for Questionable Play against Chicago White Sox
The Baltimore Orioles recalled one of their top prospects, Coby Mayo, before their Saturday afternoon game against the Chicago White Sox.
Mayo, in his 22nd career MLB game, finally got his first RBI on a fourth-inning line drive to left field. But it's going to be what happened after Ryan O'Hearn crossed the plate for the Orioles that will be remembered more than the RBI single. For all the wrong reasons.
Chicago left-fielder Joshua Palacios fielded the base hit and sent the throw toward home, but with it clear that O'Hearn would score, third baseman Josh Rojas cut off the ball and fired to second baseman Lenyn Sosa as Mayo headed toward second.
Caught in a rundown, Mayo reversed course back toward first and Sosa threw to first baseman Miguel Vargas, who went in pursuit as Sosa stepped onto the infield grass to get out of the way. Before he could be tagged out by Vargas, Mayo also ran onto the grass, created contact with Sosa, and fell into the infield.
With Mayo on the ground, Sosa jawed at him. After Vargas applied the tag, Mayo appeared to try to make his case with the umpire that he was interfered with. As Mayo walked back toward the dugout, he pushed Sosa as he walked off the field. And the benches and bullpen emptied.
The play quickly drew reaction on social media from White Sox fans, who blasted Mayo with a barrage of not-so-nice names.
Mayo, a 23-year-old infielder, is ranked as the No. 17 prospect in baseball and No. 2 in the Baltimore system by MLB Pipeline. He made his MLB debut last season as was 4-for-41 (.098) in 17 games with four singles. This was his fifth game in 2025, and he has two singles in 15 at-bats.
Maybe the play was a bit of frustration on both sides. The Orioles went on to win 4-2, but still have just 21 wins on the season. The have the second-worst record in the American League, with the White Sox last with 18 wins.
