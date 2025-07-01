Brooks Baldwin Gets Another Opportunity With Chicago White Sox
The White Sox had an open roster spot after placing outfielder Luis Robert Jr. on the 10-day injured list on Sunday with a left hamstring strain. And on Tuesday, they filled it with utility man Brooks Baldwin, who has put up huge numbers in Triple-A Charlotte.
Baldwin, 24, joins the team in Los Angeles for a three-game series against the National League-leading Dodgers, which begins Tuesday at 9:10 p.m. CT at Dodger Stadium. White Sox rookie Shane Smith takes the mound against Dodgers starter Yoshinobu Yamamoto.
Baldwin will look to carry over his impressive run in the minor leagues to his third stint with the White Sox in 2025. Across 128 plate appearances in Triple-A this season, Baldwin slashed .368/.425/.737/1.162 with 11 home runs, 24 RBIs, four stolen bases, 11 walks and 21 strikeouts. Four of those home runs have come in his last nine games.
The 6-foot-1 switch-hitter made the White Sox Opening Day roster, and he had a brief, three-game stint in the majors in June before being sent back down to Charlotte. Across 145 plate appearances with the White Sox in 2025, he slashed .211/.252/.323/.575 with three home runs, 16 RBIs, two stolen bases, seven walks and 41 strikeouts.
When the White Sox optioned Baldwin to the minors on June 17, manager Will Venable explained that Baldwin needed as many in-game reps as possible in order to develop.
"He looks good in the outfield, but with his ability you want to make sure he maintains that versatility. That's part of the reason why he's in Triple-A is because we want him to play," Venable said. "He's still a young player, and what he can do on this field and his skill set, he really needs to play. We just don't have that opportunity for him here. He's part of our vision for the future here, and for him to get there and really develop, he needs to be in Triple-A playing."
Baldwin is a candidate to play center field while Robert is on the injured list. But having also played right field, left field, shortstop, second base and third base for the White Sox this season, he can provide defensive versatility all over the field.
