Chicago White Sox Place Luis Robert Jr. On Injured List
CHICAGO –– The White Sox placed center fielder Luis Robert Jr. on the 10-day injured list on Sunday, retroactive to Thursday, with a left hamstring strain.
Robert suffered the injury on Wednesday, when he ran toward a fly ball that was caught by right fielder Michael A. Taylor. He exited the game after the first inning and has not returned to game action since.
The White Sox had an off day on Thursday, then played short-handed on Friday and Saturday. That's the case again on Sunday, as the White Sox will make a corresponding roster move prior to Tuesday’s series opener in Los Angeles.
During his pregame media session on Friday and Saturday, Venable said they did not believe a stint on the injured list was necessary in that moment. Robert went through baseball activities such as running and hitting on Saturday. Although they weren't comfortable putting him in the starting lineup, Venable said Robert was available off the bench both Friday and Saturday.
"We wanted to avoid the IL and don’t think it’s that serious," Venable said before Saturday's game.
Progress must not have been made since Wednesday, as the White Sox eventually decided Robert needed a stint on the injured list. The former All-Star center fielder is having the worst season of his six-year career at the plate, slashing .185/.270/.313 with eight home runs, 32 RBIs, 29 walks and 88 strikeouts through 285 plate appearances.
General manager Chris Getz said on June 6 that teams have been expressing interest in trading for Robert. Despite his poor offensive numbers, he has still played strong center field defense and ranks fourth in MLB with 22 stolen bases.
