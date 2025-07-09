Chicago White Sox Pay Tribute To Bobby Jenks With Sign, Uniform Patch
CHICAGO –– The White Sox are honoring Bobby Jenks, who died on Friday at age 44, in a few distinct ways.
Before Monday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays, the team played a tribute video with iconic moments from Jenks' six-year career with the White Sox. It included clips like Jenks recording the final out in Game 4 to clinch the 2005 World Series and moments from his 2006 and 2007 All-Star seasons.
On Wednesday, the White Sox debuted a new graphic near the dugout down the third base line, which shows Jenks celebrating the final out of Game 1 of the 2005 World Series. The image is located near the on-deck circle.
The White Sox also plan to wear a No. 45 uniform patch for the remainder of the 2025 season. The patches are scheduled to be ready for Thursday's game against the Cleveland Guardians at 6:40 p.m. CT at Rate Field.
White Sox general manager Chris Getz also shared a few thoughts on Jenks before Monday's game.
"Personally, I was lucky to play with him in 2008, 2009. And I think you can pick up the theme, when everyone talks about Bobby and what a great teammate he was," Getz said. "Just a big heart. He was just this most fun-loving kid and obviously a tremendous competitor on the mound. He didn't have an easy life. He didn't. I know that his family's got to be really going through it right now. It's obviously really sad."
"We've got the reunion coming up here shortly, and it'll be nice to have a lot of those guys around and tell stories about Bobby Jenks and the impact that he made on this organization, but more importantly on them. He'll be dearly missed. I'm just happy that I was able to play with him, because he really was a special person."
