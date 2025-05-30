Chicago White Sox Add Right-Hander to Bullpen as They Bring Back Familiar Face
The Chicago White Sox signed right-handed pitcher Dan Altavilla to a one-year, $1 million contract on Friday.
In a corresponding move, the team put right-hander Miguel Castro on the 15-day injured list. Castro tore the patellar tendon in his right knee in the ninth inning of Chicago’s loss to the New York Mets on Wednesday night as he covered first base and slipped.
Castro will be out much longer than 15 days. He is expected to miss the rest of the season.
For Altavilla, it’s a return to the White Sox organization. Last Saturday, he was released from the roster of the Triple-A Charlotte Knights, reportedly opting out of his minor league deal. The injury to Castro apparently led the White Sox to offering Altavilla a big league contract.
Before his release, the 32-year-old Altavilla made 20 relief appearances at Charlotte and was 1-1 with a 2.49 ERA. He struck out 18 batters in 20 innings and had held left-handed hitters to 6-for-35 (.171) at the plate.
The Seattle Mariners selected the 5-foot-11, 235-pound Altavilla, a Pennsylvania native, in the fifth round of the 2014 MLB Draft out of Mercyhurst University. He made his MLB debut on Aug. 27, 2016, against the White Sox.
In 124 career games (one start) with the Mariners (2016-20), San Diego Padres (2020-21) and Kansas City Royals (2024), Altavilla is 8-8 with a 4.36 ERA and one save. He has 134 strikeouts in 119.2 innings and has allowed 58 earned runs.
The 30-year-old Castro was 0-0 with a 7.50 ERA in six relief appearances in his first season with the White Sox. He will be a free agent at the end of the season.
Chicago opens a three-game series Friday afternoon against the Orioles in Baltimore.
