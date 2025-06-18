Chicago White Sox Alter Pitching Plans Against St. Louis Cardinals
CHICAGO – A few factors have led to the White Sox altering the pitching rotation for their midweek series against the St. Louis Cardinals at Rate Field.
Wednesday's game was postponed due to rain, so the teams will play a straight doubleheader on Thursday. The first game is scheduled for 1:10 p.m. CT, and the second will begin approximately 30-45 minutes after the conclusion of the first.
Sean Burke, originally Wednesday's starting pitcher, will take the mound for Game 1 of Thursday's doubleheader. Adrian Houser was scheduled to start Thursday's game, but he will be placed on the paternity leave. In his absence, the White Sox plan to start Mike Vasil in Game 2 of the doubleheader. Left-handed reliever Tyler Gilbert is in Chicago and likely to be activated.
Burke is looking to bounce back from his last start in Houston, where he allowed seven earned runs in 3.2 innings.
"I didn’t think he pitched terrible. He was in the zone. There just was a lot of hard contact," manager Will Venable said Wednesday. "They hit the ball hard and he maybe from a usage standpoint ended up going a little heavy on the offspeed and really didn’t establish the fastball. I think if you talk to Sean he would probably admit that. It’s about recalibrating, regrouping here and making sure we’re attacking with the fastball and going from there."
St. Louis' starting pitchers for the doubleheader are to be determined, though the plan prior to the postponement was for Sonny Gray to start Wednesday's game and Erick Fedde to start Thursday.
These changes also affect the upcoming trip to Toronto. The White Sox probable starters for that series are Davis Martin on Friday, Aaron Civale on Saturday and Adrian Houser on Sunday.
