Former MLB Executive Poses Trade Idea Between Chicago White Sox, San Diego Padres
With about six weeks until the MLB trade deadline, rumors are continuing to swirl.
Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert Jr. has been frequently mentioned as a trade candidate, and that continued Tuesday in an article by former MLB executive Jim Bowden, who now writes for The Athletic.
Here's what Bowden's trade would look like.
- White Sox receive left-handed pitcher Kash Mayfield, outfielder Kavares Tears and infielder Cobb Hightower
- San Diego Padres receive center fielder Luis Robert Jr.
Robert, 27, is in the midst of his worst offensive season across six years in the major leagues. The former All-Star is slashing .194/.279/.311 with six home runs, 28 RBIs, 26 walks and 80 strikeouts. Robert made a self-deprecating comment in May that no team would take a chance on him, based on how his season was going.
But he's still playing strong center field defense, and he's tied for fourth in MLB with 21 stolen bases. White Sox general manager Chris Getz disagreed with Robert's assessment of his trade value.
"He is wrong about that," Getz said June 6. "He's not giving himself enough credit because of the value he can bring to a team and a lineup. Now with that being said, he knows he can do better at the plate. I know that statement was him focusing on his offensive game, which that's where we're at right now in the effort to improve that."
According to Getz, opposing teams have already begun inquiring about Robert.
"They're expressing interest. They're continually doing that," Getz said. "We're not actively making phone calls on the behalf of any player. Obviously, as you approach the trade deadline, that will pick up. With that being said, we haven't beyond them expressing interest because we really are focused on him getting comfortable at the plate and showing what this organization and the fans, not only in Chicago but in baseball, what he's capable of doing because he's done it in the past."
Mayfield, 20, is a 6-foot-4 left-handed pitcher, who the Padres selected with the 25th overall pick in the first round of the 2024 MLB Draft out of Elk City High School in Oklahoma. Across eight starts and 25.1 innings with the Single-A Lake Elsinore Storm, Mayfield has a 3.91 ERA and a 1.02 WHIP with nine walks and 37 strikeouts. He's the Padres No. 3 prospect, but he's not ranked in MLB Pipeline's top 100.
The Padres selected Tears, 22, in the fourth round of the 2024 MLB Draft out of the University of Tennessee. The 6-foot, left-handed outfielder is slashing .261/.327/.426 with seven home runs, 38 RBIs, one stolen base, 20 walks and 55 strikeouts across 211 plate appearances in Single-A. He's the Padres' No. 7 prospect.
Hightower, 20, is a 5-foot-11 right-handed shortstop, who the Padres selected in the third round of the 2024 MLB Draft out of East Rowan High School in Salisbury, N.C. Through 61 plate appearances in Single-A, he's slashing .229/.393/.313 with 11 hits, two doubles, a triple, zero home runs, three RBIs, 13 walks and seven strikeouts. He's the Padres' No. 6 prospect.
