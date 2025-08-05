MLB.TV Free Game Of The Day Features Chicago White Sox, Seattle Mariners
After an off day, the Chicago White Sox are back in action Tuesday against the Seattle Mariners. First pitch is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. PT at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Wash.
This matchup is featured as the "Free Game Of The Day" on MLB.TV. In order to watch, it gives instructions to "simply create a new username and password or use your existing MLB account to watch on all supported devices."
For more information on watching the White Sox versus Mariners on MLB.TV, CLICK HERE.
Tuesday's starting pitching matchup features White Sox right-hander Davis Martin against Mariners right-hander Bryan Woo. Martin is set to make his third start since coming off the injured list with a right forearm strain. Across 16 outings and 91.1 innings, he has a 3.84 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and seven quality starts.
Martin has allowed four runs or fewer in 15 of 16 appearances, including five with one earned run or fewer. In his last start, he gave up two earned runs in 5.2 innings and tied his season-high with seven strikeouts in a 6-2 win over the Phillies.
An All-Star for the first time in his three-year career, Woo poses a significant challenge for the White Sox. He has a 3.11 ERA across 133 innings and ranks seventh among qualified pitchers with a 0.97 WHIP. Woo has not been at his best lately, however, tying his season-high with five earned runs allowed across 6.1 innings in his last start against the Athletics.
The White Sox are 10-5 since the All-Star break, good for the second-best win percentage in MLB behind the 12-4 Brewers. Their offensive production has been the main reason, as the White Sox rank third in MLB with 96 runs and tied for third with 28 home runs since July 18. Rookie infielder Colson Montgomery has played a key role during that stretch, slugging seven home runs in his last 11 games.
On the other side, the Mariners made two big moves at the trade deadline to bolster their lineup. Both trades were made with the Arizona Diamondbacks, who sent first baseman Josh Naylor and third baseman Eugenio Suarez to Seattle. Suarez ranks fifth in MLB with 36 home runs, but he's just 2-for-17 in his first four games with the Mariners.
The game will also air on Chicago Sports Network (CHSN) as usual.
Related stories on the Chicago White Sox
- HOUSER'S RAYS DEBUT: Former White Sox pitcher Adrian Houser gave up a season-high five earned runs in his first start with the Tampa Bay Rays. CLICK HERE
- CROSSTOWN TRADE FIZZLES OUT: The White Sox and Cubs discussed a trade involving a starting pitcher, but it didn't come to fruition. CLICK HERE
- SOX KEEP LUIS ROBERT JR.: Despite being mentioned in trade rumors leading up to Thursday's deadline, the former All-Star center fielder will stay in Chicago. CLICK HERE